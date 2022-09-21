African American educators and students who have excelled academically and professionally will be honored during The St. Louis American Foundation milestone 35th Annual Salute to Excellence in Education Scholarship & Awards Gala on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 at America's Center downtown. This is the first gala in person in three years.
In addition to the prideful celebration of Black excellence in education and presentation of substantial scholarships that support under-resourced, high achieving students, guests and awardees are guaranteed to be entertained by the exciting musical stylings of The Jazz Edge Orchestra, a 17-piece ensemble under the direction of Thomas Moore. Jazz Cabaret Internationally acclaimed jazz vocalist will also grace the stage.
In addition, there will be an “Old School” Dance Party after the program.
Thimes, who performed for the late Queen Elizabeth, said she is honored to again share her Jazz cabaret performance with the Salute jazz lover guests.
“I’m always excited and humbled that The St. Louis American Foundation thinks enough to ask me to do this,” Thimes said.
“We all know there are some great performers here in St. Louis, and to be chosen each time to do this is definitely an honor.”
Thimes said, “The Salute gives me the chance to sing out of my box.”
“It gives me the chance to do all types of genres of music. I will be doing Jazz, Blues, Pop, Rock, and more. You’ll hear me cover artists we all know and love including Tracy Chapman, and Simply Red. The Salute gives me a chance to mix my music up and be as musically palatable as I can be.”
Thimes also brings glamor with her fashion sense, and determines what she’ll wear based on the event decorator’s color scheme and design.
“Sometimes I reach out to [Jeanetta Hawkins, the gala’s event decorator] and say ‘Hey, what color have you given me this year for my background?,’ Thimes said.
“If she tells me a certain color I try to complement whatever curtain, star, glitter, she has with my background for my dress.”
She expressed the importance of her looking the part for her performance.
“I love to dress nice. It's important for me as a vocalist to always look my best,” Thimes said. “When I step on stage, the first impression always attracts the audience during my performance. I enjoy it.”
She continued her feelings of gratitude thanking Publisher Dr. Donald M. Suggs and The St. Louis American team for selecting her to perform.
“I’m always honored and grateful to Dr. Suggs and everyone for thinking of a hometown girl and saying ‘Hey, we choose you’” Thimes said.
“The gala motivates me to reach even greater levels of excellence. I’m very proud and grateful to be a part of the event this year.”
The Jazz Edge Orchestra began when the Washington University Jazz ensemble and Harris Stowe Jazz Ensemble incorporated as a non-profit in 1990.
It has grown into a dynamic 17-piece orchestra performing in top St. Louis venues including Powell Hall, the Sheldon Concert Hall, the Arch, and the Touhill Performing Arts Center.
Many nationally and internationally known musicians including Clark Terry, Frank Foster, James Moody, Lester Bowie, and Jimmy Wilkins, have performed with the band.
The Jazz Edge Orchestra has also served as an incubator for local and national talent such as Montez Coleman, Russell Gunn, Tony Suggs, Danny Campbell, Adaron Jackson, and Kasimu Taylor. They all were students who had their musical horizons expanded by their experience with the band.
“We want to ensure we have something for every audience member, so in addition to our Jazz Cabaret with Denise Thimes, we also have our dance party featuring Darryl Jones, DJ of Blacklight Productions,” said Raven Whitener, St. Louis American Foundation & Special Events director.
“The dance party will feature old school hip hop and current hits for all to enjoy. We’re sure there will be something for everyone of all ages. This night is guaranteed to be full and exciting as we celebrate with a purpose.”
The St. Louis American Foundation’s 35th Annual Salute to Excellence in Education Scholarship & Awards Gala kicks off with a general reception at 5 p.m. The banquet and awards ceremony is at 6 p.m., and post-gala afterparty begins at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 at America’s Center, Downtown St. Louis.
Attendees have a chance to dress up as attire is Black-Tie optional.
For tickets and more information, visit https://www.stlamerican.com/site/forms/salute_to_excellence/education/education_ticket_form/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.