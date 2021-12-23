The biggest name attached to “A Journal for Jordan” is one that never graces the screen.
The film is the fourth directorial effort by Academy Award-winning actor Denzel Washington. It is the second film he’s directed based on a book that details the life of a military man and the first film he directs where he doesn’t appear as the star or co-star.
Even with his brief resume as a filmmaker, Washington exhibits the type of eye for detail and artistic, emotional intelligence that helming a film requires.
“A Journal for Jordan” accomplishes its mission as a tearjerker that tugs at the heartstrings and will stand out as the raw emotional film of record among the 2021 Christmas day theatrical releases. However, the convoluted and meandering way it tells the love story of journalist Dana Canedy and First Sergeant Charles Monroe King seriously hinders the film’s overall effect.
Based on Canedy’s bestselling memoir A Journal for Jordan: A Story of Love and Honor, the film is a case study on what happens when an adaptation isn’t properly condensed. The intention to give the audience a comprehensive interpretation of the book feels both crammed and drawn out. And the path Academy Award-nominated screenwriter Virgil Williams takes with telling the story creates a series of spoilers that clue audiences in on the film’s ending from the very beginning without surprise elements or a huge payoff.
That being said, the connection between the stars of “A Journal for Jordan,” particularly the performance of rising star Chante Adams – is a decent enough consolation prize for seeing the film through.
Michael B. Jordan stars as Sgt. King. Newcomer Adams assumes the role of Canedy. The film also features Jalon Christian, Robert Wisdom, Johnny M. Wu and Tamara Tunie, but most of the story relies on the work of Jordan and Adams.
He is a serviceman to his core. She is a career-driven woman who must adjust to a life much different than the one she worked for while rising through the ranks as a journalist, ultimately earning a position at The New York Times. It is a case of opposites attracts between the pair. He eases her out of her default pathology of overthinking. She leans him towards loosening up. Their love is enduring and overcomes the odds. It’s a happily ever after that never quite materializes in the way the audience hopes. Still, it is a love story that endures because of legacy, and a story that those impacted by the truths of military life know all too well.
“A Journal for Jordan” is heavy-handed on playing up Jordan’s heartthrob status. It would be a lie to say it wasn’t a source of enjoyment to see him serve up partial nudity, but the true gem within the film is watching Adams confidently bear the emotional load of the film with the sustenance of a veteran. It is a familiar space for Adams, who managed to outshine the star power of Issa Rae and LaKeith Stanfield last year in “The Photograph.”
Adams tackles Canedy’s reality of signing up for loving a man who serves and prioritizes his mission for protecting the nation’s freedoms above all things – including family and relationships – with authenticity and grit. Through her performance, “A Journal for Jordan” peels the veil from the romanticized notions of military spouses, significant others and offspring, showing the reality of how the heart can be triggered by the realities that come with that territory. A lesser actress could have fumbled the responsibility, and dimmed in the light that Jordan presents with his natural on-screen charisma, which is on full display right along with his washboard abs. Their pairing showcases the best of both actors and motivates Jordan to dig deeper with respect to displaying the essence of Sgt. King.
A Journal for Jordan opens in theaters Christmas Day. The film is rated PG-13, with a running time of 136 minutes.
