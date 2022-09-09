Music at the Intersection, a grand two-day festival highlighting more than 50 acts, returns for its second year Sept. 10-11, 2022, across stages throughout the Grand Center Arts District.
Erykah Badu, Gary Clark Jr., and Rose Royce are headliners, and there are a variety of national, local, and regional recording artists performing to satisfy all music lovers’ tastes.
New Orleans-style horn and percussion ensemble Saint Boogie Brass Band will open the Washington Avenue Stage 12:30 p.m.-1:20 p.m on Saturday, with Super Hero Killer and The Kasimu-tet performing during the same timeframe on the respective Field and Big Top stages.
“St. Louis has a rich history when it comes to Blues, jazz, hip-hop, and R&B, we try to incorporate all those genres into our sound,” said Keith Clair Jr., Saint Boogie Brass Band member. “We don’t consider ourselves to be a jazz band.”
Saint Boogie Brass Band was formed in 2011 after New Orleans native Christopher “Turtle” Tomlin and his cousin Ryan Maclin attended the 2011 St. Louis Mardi Gras and didn’t see one brass band in sight. Tomlin and Maclin saw a need for the city to have a brass band, and from there Saint Boogie Brass Band was founded.
“I grew up in New Orleans and have family in St. Louis,” said Tomlin. “I always heard about the city’s bands back home during the Battle of the Bands era. When I moved here [to St. Louis], I was shocked to see the opposite, which motivated me to start the band.”
Marvin “Mars” Bell said fans can expect the band to tell them to get out of their seats and move their chairs when they see them at Music at the Intersection.
Rising Blues star Dylan Triplett, formerly known as Little Dylan, performs on the Big Top Stage from 2:50 p.m.-3:35 p.m. Saturday with iconic R&B group Rose Royce performing from 2:55 p.m.-3:55 p.m. on the Washington Ave. Stage. Reggie Son, formerly known as Shorty Da Prince, takes the Field Stage from 2:20 p.m.- 3:05 p.m.
Triplett, 22, a Cahokia, Illinois, native has been singing since he was nine years old, but it took him years later to realize that Blues music was his true calling.
“I started off singing Michael Jackson, then as the years progressed, I started performing music more and more ahead of my time,” Triplett said. “Transitioning to Blues music has allowed me to get in touch with people from the past by listening to their music. It's an ancestral thing in which I’m able to connect with the past on a deeper level.”
Triplett said the audience can expect to see an electrifying performance from him at Music at the Intersection.
“ I hope you like electricity,” Triplett said. “My performance is going to be electric, it's going to shock a lot of people because I’m coming with an energy I’ve never come with before.”
Singer and actress Seviin Li will take the stage on Wash Avenue from 4:20 p.m. to 5:20 p.m. Saturday with a tribute to Tina Turner with BJ The Chicago Kid and The Bosman Twins performing on the other stages.
Li was born in Madrid, Spain, and moved around a lot throughout the United States due to her father’s military career. Her career started from touring around the country performing in Christian plays, which also motivated her to pursue a successful music career singing solo and contributing vocals to her husband Murphy Lee’s music (Lee will also be performing at Music at the Intersection alongside his brother and fellow bandmate Kyjuan of St. Lunatics).
“In my sets, especially for Tina [Turner], I always bring positive energy, encourage people to forget about their problems and just smile for a moment,” Li said.
Similar to Bell’s sentiments of encouraging guests to stand on their feet and move their chairs at Music at the Intersection, Li added to put on your dancing shoes, bring your friends, and be ready to have a good time.
Check out Music at the Intersection’s full schedule below.
Saturday, Sept. 10
Noon - Super Hero Killer (Field Stage)
12:25 p.m. The Kasimu-et (Big Top Stage)
12:30 p.m. Saint Boogie Brass Band (Washington Avenue Stage)
1:10 p.m. NandoSTL (Field Stage)
1:35 p.m. Jazz St. Louis “Celebrating Montez Coleman (Big Top Stage)
1:45 p.m. Foxing (Washington Avenue Stage)
2:20 p.m. Reggie Son (Field Stage)
2:50 p.m. Dylan Triplett (Big Top Stage)
2:55 p.m. Rose Royce (Washington Avenue Stage)
3:30 p.m. BJ The Chicago Kid (Field Stage)
3:50 p.m. The Bosman Twins (Big Top Stage)
4:20 p.m. Seviin Li Honoring Tina Turner (Washington Avenue Stage)
4:45 p.m. Lamar Harris’ Georgia Mae (Field Stage)
5:10 p.m. The Henry Townsend Acoustic Blues Showcase featuring Sharon Bear Foehner and Doug Foehner with Chuck “Popcorn” Louden and special guest Eric McSpadden + St. Louis Steady Grinders: Ethan Leinwand and “Miss Jubilee” Valerie Jo with Mat Wilson (Big Top Stage)
5:50 p.m. Hiatus Kaiyote (Washington Avenue Stage)
6:15 pm. Keyon Harrold featuring Black Milk, Chris “Daddy” Dave, Alex Isley, and more (Field Stage)
6:35 p.m. Peter Martin (Big Top Stage)
7:30 p.m. Murphy Lee and Kyjuan of St. Lunatics (Washington Avenue Stage)
7:45 p.m. The Urge (Field Stage)
8:05 p.m. Kamasi Washington (Big Top Stage)
8:30 p.m. St. Louis Legends Award: Angela Winbush (Washington Avenue Stage)
DJ Stage (11 a.m.- 9 p.m.) features BSS DJs (Mahf and Who) and The Time Traveler DJs (G. Wiz, DJ Lady Jock, DJ She Beatz and Soopaman DJ Speed)
Sunday, Sept. 11
11:30 a.m. Lydia Caesar (Washington Avenue Stage)
11:30 a.m. Hip Grease (Field Stage)
11:45 a.m. Soulard Blues Band (Big Top Stage)
12:40 p.m. Southern Avenue (Washington Avenue Stage)
12:50 p.m. Emily Wallace and Adam Maness (Field Stage)
1 p.m. Tracer featuring Ptah Williams (Big Top Stage)
2:05 p.m. The Motet (Washington Avenue Stage)
2:05 p.m. Taylor McFerrin (Field Stage)
2:15 p.m. Joe Louis Walker (Big Top Stage)
3:20 p.m. Booker T. Jones (Field Stage)
3:30 p.m. Celisse (Big Top Stage)
3:45 p.m. Buddy Guy (Washington Avenue Stage)
4:45 p.m. Seratones (Field Stage)
4:45 p.m. John Scofield (Big Top Stage)
5:15 p.m. George Porter Jr. & Dumpstaphunk perform the Meters (Washington Avenue Stage)
6:15 p.m. JJ Grey & Mofro (Field Stage)
6:15 p.m. Lady J Huston presents “The Albert King Alumni Tribute Show” (Big Top Stage)
7 p.m. Robert Glasper and special guest Terrace Martin (Washington Avenue Stage)
7:45 p.m. Ronnie Burrage and Holographic Principle featuring St. Louis All-Stars: Quincy Troupe, Greg Osby, Eric Person, Lynne Fiddmont, Kelvin Bell, J.D. Parran and Kevin Batchelor (Big Top Stage)
8:45 p.m. Gary Clark Jr. (Washington Avenue Stage)
DJ Stage (11 a.m.- 9 p.m.) features Nightchaser DJs (Alexis Tucci, Mark Lewis, Umami and SAYLOR) and the Soulition (DJ JMO, Agile One, James Biko and DJ Nico Marie with special guest Makeda Kravitz).
For ticket information and more about the other events included in this year’s Music at the Intersection, visit https://musicattheintersection.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.