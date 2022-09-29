St. Louis’ own is back with a banger, Chingy dropped his latest single last month, titled ‘Can’t Blame Me’ off his upcoming album Chinglish, the former Disturbing Tha Peace (DTP) artist is sharing his testimony of trials and tribulations and the lessons he learned as a major record label artist.
“It’s about a lot of the obstacles in my career and what I’ve been through in the music industry, but also weaving those people out of my life, weaving those people out of my career, and out of my energy,” said Chingy
The rap artist says the song is his way of confronting rumors about him, and folks trying to sabotage his career, he’s telling those people don’t be mad because he decided to move forward without them so that he can better his life.
This is Chingy’s sixth album, but his fourth album as an independent artist under his label 369 Creative Minds. Most of the rapper’s songs are produced by Fresco Kane, a local songwriter, and producer from the metro-east. Chingy’s last major project was released in 2007 under the DTP label owned by early 2000s rap artist and actor Ludacris.
Chingy describes his latest single as a “personal story” because he is bringing his fans into an unknown part of his life. He says when you hear it, “you hear me, you hear the grit of Chingy.”
He is candid about circulating rumors about his music career and a so-called falling out between himself and other artists, which he addresses in his single. He laments how young artists are mishandled in the music industry, especially those who are signed to sub-labels.
Speaking from his own experience as a former DTP artist which DTP was under the major million-dollar record label Def Jam, the local rapper says that many of the misunderstandings were over creativity and money.
It’s common in the entertainment industry, top charting artists like Drake, and Lil Wayne have gone through it, and most recently Offset of the Amigos is going through it right now. Chingy points out that these types of mishandling can make any artist uncomfortable and not want to be a part of that label.
“No one is exempt from it,” said Chingy. “I went through it”
As to social media gossip surrounding him, Nelly, and Ludacris, Chingy says he has no beef with and that he is done talking about those situations. He states that he is in good energy with them both, and the things that are in the past are just that, the past, and they are focused on moving forward.
And moving forward includes breaking away from people labeling him as an early 2000s artist, “I hate when people label me as an early 2000s artist like I’m still making current music,” said Chingy. He calls himself a universal artist, he’s not tied to one style of music based on when he broke out onto the music scene or even genre. He doesn’t believe in limiting himself.
“I like all types of music, rock, country, alternative, and R&B. I like everything and I will make every type of music that I want,” said Chingy. “I don’t limit myself, that won’t get me anywhere, that type of thinking will keep me close-minded.”
The only critique he has about ‘today’s’ rap artists is promoting violence and killing, murdering one another. He wants us as the Black community to break that cycle in how we create our music.
With passion in his voice, Chingy said, “ We need to give these dudes and young kids something different, they are stuck in a mindset that this type of lifestyle is the only way to live, they believe the world has nothing to offer them.” “I’m not with it, that hood mentality is a self-destructive mind frame that’s gotta go.”
Chingy grew up in north St. Louis, so he knows the struggles of a young person being in an environment that is impoverished, surrounded by gun violence, that doesn’t promote living a life beyond what the eye can see.
And that’s the hope of his upcoming album, giving his fans and newcomers a different experience with rap music that goes beyond what they have experienced. He is creating self-aware music which includes religion, astrology, astronomy, and numerology.
He raps about activating the 7 chakras through Kundalini and having spiritual currency. Chingy is on an entirely different level, he wants you to think about what he is saying in his music to give you an experience you otherwise wouldn’t have.
He says this album is “the grown Chingy.” He called it “a great project,” and his favorite album.
His album is set to drop in early 2023, his music is available on all streaming channels.
Ashey Winters is a Report for America reporter
