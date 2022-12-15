Curmudgeon and miser Ebenezer Scrooge in “A Christmas Carol '' is usually portrayed by an older white man.
You can turn the page on that version during The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis’ rendition of the classic Charles Dickens’ novella. Adapted by Michael Wilson, The Rep shifts norms with a BIPOC cast featuring Guieseppe Jones as Scrooge.
The Rep’s Loretto-Hilton Center mainstage is transformed into a 1840s Victorian neighborhood in London through Dec. 30.
For two hours and 15 minutes, Jones’ depiction of the miserable, grumpy, old Scrooge keeps the audience’s eyes glued to his moving performance.
Scrooge is pessimistic and bitter. He especially dislikes Christmas time before learning its value, importance and true meaning.
He receives a rude awakening by his late business partner Jacob Marley, (played by Michael James Reed). Marley’s ghost appears in powdery white makeup and clothing. He emphasizes to Scrooge that if he doesn’t clean up his act, his life could be cut short.
Three other ghosts join Scrooge to revisit his childhood, showcase his present and what his future could be. Of course, they are the Ghost of Christmas Past, Ghost of Christmas Present, and Ghost of Christmas Future.
Ghost of Christmas Past (played by Lakaan McHardy) steps out of a large box in a gorgeous ball gown and tiara and begins showing Scrooge his past, causing hurtful memories. Those memories include his childhood and relationship with his father (whom he felt didn’t love him), the death of his sister, and his attitude, which sends Scrooge off to a boarding school.
The colorful character of Christmas Present played by Paul Aguirre shows up as a dramatic in-your-face spirit dressed in a busy floral print and lots of glitter. His role is to talk about selflessness and camaraderie, while spotlighting the lives of Scrooge’s nephew Fred (Peterson Townsend), his employee Bob Cratchit (Armando McClain) and Mr. Smythe, a lending house client who needs help with finances for his wife's funeral.
Eric Dean White’s character Christmas Future is a futuristic figure who keeps it real with Scrooge that if he doesn’t change he’ll be closer to death than he thinks.
The conclusion is on Christmas Day and Scrooge is enveloped with joy. This catches many around him by surprise, but everyone manages to adapt and be satisfied with the new and improved Scrooge.
The Rep’s second annual tradition in showing “A Christmas Carol” is smooth and actors provide crisp performances.
The intricate choreography done by Kirven Douthit-Boyd is outstanding in partnership with the fun and catchy musical direction by Tre’Von Griffith. The musical is directed by The Rep’s own Hana Sharif, and she delivers a show for the family that accurately portrays what redemption and forgiveness can look like if you embrace the present and be open to change.
For tickets and more information about A Christmas Carol, visit repstl.org/events/detail/a-christmas-carol-2022.
