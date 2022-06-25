The most celebrated operas tend to have their greatness attributed to a particular identifying distinction. There is the vivid storytelling of Puccini’s La Bohème and the musical and emotional rollercoaster of his Tosca. There is the scope of music and themes within Mozart’s The Magic Flute, (which is among the lineup of Opera Theatre of Saint Louis 2022 festival season) and the character richness of his Marriage of Figaro.
But there is also a category of operas made spectacular by the sum of their parts. These works display a cohesiveness – and create a perfectly aligned, well-rounded musical and theatrical experience. Such can be said about the Opera Theatre of Saint Louis world-premiere of Awakenings. Composed by Tobias Picker with a libretto by Aryeh Lev Stollman, the opera is based on the book of the same name by Dr. Oliver Sacks – which was also the inspiration behind the 1990 Oscar nominated film. Awakenings will play at OTSL on Friday, June 24 as their 2022 festival season winds down this weekend.
As with the book and the film, Awakenings is based on the research and treatment for Encephalitis Letharigica – or the sleeping sickness – at Beth Abraham Hospital in the Bronx in the late 1960s. The patients he eventually treats are among the survivors of the sleep sickness global pandemic that took place from 1916-1927.
By the time Sacks publishes his landmark paper and begins administering the detailed treatment, his patients had been in a state of slumber for decades. The story of his work, his patients and Sacks' own life provide ideal conditions for a haunting tragic opera that lingers with the audience well after the curtain closes. The stunning production elements and stellar performances give visual and musical stimulation. Meanwhile, director James Robinson gives the story such depth and emotional connection that viewers will be grateful for the problems and life circumstances they hoped to temporarily escape from as they took their seats in the Loretto-Hilton.
Allen Moyer’s strikingly accurate set design is the perfect first impression – and heightens anticipation of what to expect from the opera. The linoleum floors, the muted, natural tones of the tiles and the portable picture windows that are shifted from scene to scene with choreographed precision. The textile combinations provide such authenticity that one can almost smell the aroma of Lysol and hospital grade disinfectants characteristic of medical facilities. With his design for Awakenings, Moyer demonstrates that the best set designers are equal parts architect, engineer, and artist.
And the performances do not forsake the production value, including St. Louis’ own Adrienne Danrich. The Central Visual and Performing Arts High School alum makes her OTSL debut in the production as Miriam H. – a patient who must come to terms with a cruel hand to her by the fate of being afflicted with the sleeping sickness for more than 30 years. And the renowned soprano makes her city incredibly proud with her embodiment of the character. The role is both physically and emotionally demanding – and Danrich rises to the challenges of her character without compromising her impressive tone and vocal range. There is a heart-wrenching scene between the beautifully merged voices of Danrich and Melissa Joseph – who portrays Miriam’s daughter Lily – that displays the power and strength of a Black mother’s love. It is undiminished, even after three decades of slumber. The exchange is one of many emotional peaks over the course of the production as each patient comes to terms with their respective fates and the impact of their affliction shaped their lives.
The principal cast of Awakenings also includes Jarrett Porter as Dr. Oliver Sacks, Susana Phillips as Rose, Marc Molomot as Leonard Lev, Andres Acosta as Mr. Rodriguez, David Pittsinger as Dr. Podsnap and Katharine Goeldner as Iris Lev. Chorus Master Kevin J. Miller should be commended for the precise harmonies shared with the leads and supporting players from such a diverse group of voices. The pristineness of Phillips' voice – particularly in her higher register is also noteworthy.
There are moments where the opera drags almost to a halt. The opening scenes are especially slow. Perhaps this is intentional to give the audience an opportunity to truly empathize with the afflictions of the patients Dr. Sacks is so desperate to cure. Either way, the lulls are sizably labored. However, the cumulative payoff of the production makes the lags worth the time spent.
Dr. Sacks personal woes and internal struggles are worked into Awakenings in a manner that at first doesn’t seem to fit with the story that is unfolding. Finding out that they were a part of his real-life experiences and framed his professional devotion, promote them from an unessential sidebar to a critical necessity within the opera.
Opera Theatre of Saint Louis world premiere of Awakenings will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 24 at the Loretto-Hilton on the campus of Webster University. Their season concludes on Sunday, June 26th with a final production of The Magic Flute. For additional information or to purchase tickets, visit www.opera-stl.org.
