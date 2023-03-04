Today, Saturday, March 4, is the big day. St. Louis CITY SC plays its first-ever home match at the new CITYPARK stadium against Charlotte FC in their major league soccer debut. The organization hosted The CITY Block Party Friday night inside the stadium’s Lou Fusz Plaza, located on the eastern side of CITYPARK, along 20th Street.
Thousands of fans and supporters attended the celebration and festive free kickoff, which featured R&B and Soul singer, Kennedy Holmes, St. Louis City SC director of musical experience, and rapper, Mvstermind, 8X Grammy Award winner, DJ Pee Wee aka Anderson .Paak with an all-vinyl DJ set, and multi-platinum superproducer, artist, and St. Louis native, Metro Boomin as the headliner.
Several of the attendees expressed excitement about the city having a new sports stadium, and many of them were ecstatic about the block party’s evening entertainment.
“I’m not a soccer fan, but I’m open to seeing some of the games this season,” said North County resident Krishea Briggs. “I’m very excited about the stadium because I feel like it's something good for the city, something positive to give the kids, and something good to come out and see.”
Briggs also said she was looking forward to seeing Boomin and Wee, but was especially anticipating Wee’s set.
“I’m most excited to see [Anderson .Paak], I know he’s coming as a DJ, but his music changed my life. He has a joint album called, “Yes Lawd!” Him and a producer named Knxwledge formed a duo NxWorries, and it's the best album that dropped within the last decade.”
Atif Mahr joked he’s only a soccer fan on the weekends, while Malik Richardson is what he calls a “semi soccer fan.”
“I’ve been messing with [Cristiano] Ronaldo for real, Ronaldo all the way,” Richardson said referring to one of the greatest soccer players of all time Cristiano Ronaldo from Brazil. Richardson also said they both bought tickets for today’s game. Mahr and Richardson are both North St. Louis City natives.
Holmes, the youngest and only woman on the bill, opened the concert with recent Super Bowl half-time performer Rihanna’s “Please Don’t Stop the Music,” and got us hyped to see Beyoncé’s St. Louis performance in August, with her rendition of the singer’s “Before I Let Go,” which is a remake of the classic Frankie Beverly & MAZE song of the same name.
Just a year ago, Mvstermind approached St. Louis City SC about becoming more involved with their efforts. He’s since stepped into the role of the team’s director of musical experience uniting the city with elements of music and soccer, which has been keeping him busy. He helped orchestrate last night’s main attraction, and did a stellar job with it.
“I’m probably just like you, a person from St. Louis who maneuvered, and made their way through here with community,” he said. “It gets different on this side. Make some noise for your city.”
He not only helped choose the event’s performers, but he himself also commanded the stage. His magnetic, free spirited energy shined in his performance of his countless hits including “Square Up,” “Sturdy,” “Matter of Time,” and more. Fellow rapper and peer Sir Eddie C. also joined his set.
East St. Louis native Keni Walker came to see one person only and that person was Wee. She was highly anticipating seeing the eclectic artist, producer, and music maestro in one of his glorious signature hairstyles, a wig he sports sometimes solo or with Bruno Mars in their group, Silk Sonic.
And sure enough Wee graced us with his cooler than cool stage presence, while rocking a braid wig reminiscent of the late Rick James.
One fan Natosha Douglas hilariously joked, “Is that DJ Pee Wee or is that Rick James?”
“I go by the name of DJ Pee Wee y'all better make some [expletive] noise. We gon run that [expletive] back. Y’all gotta act like you ready to party in the cold right now,” Wee told the crowd.
Although he didn’t come to perform as .Paak, Wee still kept the crowd jumping with his music infused with funk, R&B, hip-hop, alternative, and more.
Hit set included his own songs: “Am I Wrong,” “Come Down,” Silk Sonic hits “Smokin Out The Window,” “Leave the Door Open,” and more. He also opened the floor for a soul train line and gave guests in the crowd the opportunity to freestyle. MC Tres took the opportunity to spit freestyle fire, humorously referencing St. Louis staples Vess soda and Red Hot Riplets.
Boomin rounded out the night as headliner and was well worth the wait. The hometown hero who graduated from Parkway North High School in 2012 kept the vibes up spinning songs produced by him and other collaborators. From “Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1,” to “Jumpman,” to “Swag Surf,” Boomin definitely had the audience booming.
“We should not make light of this, this is a new sports team coming to the city,” he said. “Everybody is a part of history tonight.”
Boomin concluded the finale showing lots of love and appreciation for his hometown, the city he traveled back and forth from Atlanta to, while he was on the come up as one of this generation’s most influential producers.
“Imma do everything with every inch, every ounce, every piece of blood and flesh, everything in my body to shine more light on the city,” he said before leaving the stage. “I love and appreciate y’all.”
St. Louis City SC’s pre games are free and open to the public. One is scheduled for Saturday, March 4 at 4 p.m. Tonight’s home opening game starts at 7:30 p.m. Visit https://www.stlcitysc.com/ for tickets and more information.
