It’s that time of year for family and friends to come together to celebrate hope, joy, and most importantly, love.
But this time in 2020 and 2021 many families and friends marked the Christmas season in quarantine or mourning the loss of a loved one. Christmas was celebrated over the internet trying to keep some type of normalcy.
Local authors Sophia Stevens and Brian Owens are showing how to celebrate Christmas while hanging onto memories of those we lost. Their children’s book ‘A New Holiday’ celebrates Christmas while acknowledging trauma of death during the holidays.
The children’s book discusses faith and showcases some St. Louis staples in the community. It is helpful to adults who must have a conversation concerning the death of a loved one with a young person.
“It’s a good book, and the response to ‘A New Holiday’ has been good too,” said Owens.
Owens, a dad of 8, says his kids have experienced losing a loved one. While the book is for children, “they can handle those concepts. We try to hide and shield them from what they already know is happening,” said Owens.
Stevens echoes Owens saying that the book reminds adults about “their inner child.”
“This is not just for kids, it also helps adults teach kids how to cope with loss in a language that kids can understand in a way that makes it easier for parents to explain it to them,” said Owens.
‘A New Holiday’ as you can see is not your traditional children’s Christmas book, and its creation was not so traditional either.
Owens had just finished a concert film called Soul of Ferguson, and he said Dave Steward Sr., founder and chair of World Wide Technology enjoyed it.
Owens said Steward annually plans a big birthday celebration for his wife, Thelma, however, in 2020 the pandemic puts everyone's holiday season traditions on hold.
Owens says Steward was thinking of ways he could virtually celebrate his wife. During a meeting, Owens said they should make a film, Steward soaked up the idea and the film team had just three months to pull off a musical film for Thelma Steward.
Lion Forge, which is owned by David Steward II, produced the animation for the film and the project wrapped up in December of 2020. During the process, Owens thought of turning the movie into a children’s book.
“I decided it would be a book just for Thelma Steward for a birthday present for the next year,” said Owens.
Lion Forge produced the illustrations for the book and in 2021 the book was presented to Thelma Steward for her birthday in December.
But this year Stevens and Owens decided to showcase the book just in time for the Christmas season.
During a talk with the St. Louis American, Stevens says going the nontraditional route when writing a children’s book wasn’t that difficult at all, she says the blueprint was already in place.
“It was more simple than I thought it would be,” said Stevens.
The only part that didn’t come so easily to the first-time author was rhyming words, and making sure she used language that children can understand.
“That part made me nervous,” said Stevens, who describes her debut book as a family story for all.
Owens also said he struggled with the flow of the story without losing the substance of the book too.
But once the authors got a rhythm, they say it was gravy from that point on.
“What I didn’t want to do is take this book and make it something other than what it was intended to be, even if that means the story itself is a little heavy,” said Owens.
The authors believe the illustrations are what make the book, though. The bright colors and smooth lines capture the eye of both kids and adults alike.
Stevens decided to test ‘A New Holiday’ out on her three-year-old nephew and says he was engaged until the very end. She says that was the confirmation she needed, it was a great experience knowing her first children’s book had passed the test.
For Owens, both the movie and the book are a win. He and Stevens had the opportunity to collaborate with young creatives for both projects which created a pathway for them as well. It was Owens' first time as a published author, too.
“I didn’t know anything about making a movie or publishing a book, but now I know I can do both,” said Owens.
‘A New Holiday’ is a non-traditional children’s book that features people of color, a direction Stevens hopes will become normalized. She wants to see more books that focus on children of color dealing with grief. During filming Owens's children lost their grandmother in 2020.
“I think it’s cool for my daughters and sons to see a book where they can see people that look like them going through the same thing they went through,” said Owens.
Stevens said, “That’s the beauty of it all because all kids need to see themselves so they can claim that part of the story.”
Both authors would like to see ‘A New Holiday’ used as a resource tool for children suffering from loss. They say the movie and the book have laid a foundation for them to create something bigger than both projects, which they are unsure what the “bigger” is but they both believe it is going to be huge.
Ashley Winters is a Report for America reporter for the St. Louis American.
