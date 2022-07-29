Live! by Loews’ rooftop inside BallPark Village was transformed into a carnival-themed adult prom last Saturday, July 23rd. Dressed in their best outfits ranging from elegant sparkling evening gowns to tailored dapper tuxedos, guests were mesmerized the moment they stepped into the main event. The magical site featured fire dancers, trapeze artists, caricature drawings, and some of the best eats found at a fair, including funnel cake, corn dogs, and pulled chicken sandwiches. Empire signed artist and St. Louis native, Big Boss Vette (formerly known as Yvette), who has gained popularity from many of her hits blowing up on TikTok, performed her catchy hit single, “Snatched.” DJ Shay Money served as the night’s mistress of the mixes.
Fiancees’ Donnah Thomas and Morgan Casey of Date Ideas and Things to Do in STL, hosted the event alongside Stacy Pugh, owner of event management planning company Hunni Pop.
“This is my second time doing it [hosting the prom],” Casey said “I had one in 2016 and it sold out in 24 hours. I didn’t bring it back because it had gotten oversaturated in the city, but Big Boss Vette personally asked me to do the event again. I said I would only do it if I could do it with the right team, so I called Stacy [Pugh] and she made this happen for me.”
Pugh said she’s always loved and appreciated Casey’s love for St. Louis.
“Morgan and I share the same sentiments,” Pugh said. “We knew we wanted to bring people together from all backgrounds and have St. Louis join us for a night of fun.”
Thomas and Casey coordinated their emerald green outfits; Thomas wore a silk gown, while Thomas donned a black suit with a matching pocket square and flower. They said they had different prom experiences from each other.
“I went to prom with my best friend Leslie,” Thomas said. “We knew it would be hard to find dates so we went with each other since we were best friends all throughout high school. I won prom queen, I had a great prom experience.”
While Thomas’ prom was fine and dandy, Casey’ was the opposite.
“I ended up in the hospital,” Casey said. “I was feeling sick that day. I took a bunch of medicine to help me feel better and I almost overdosed. I was in the hospital with my dress on and everything for my senior prom. I had to redo my prom and this time bring my queen.”
Pugh attended a private high school and said her prom was more intimate. She didn’t have a date and only went with friends.
Like most proms, a king and queen was crowned. However, there was a twist. The winning couple was determined by who donated the most money to the selected charities: Show Me Arts Academy and Urban Sprouts Child Development Center.
Andre and Tiana Tunstall, husband and wife owners of LUXE Department Store off Washington Avenue raised the most money for both organizations.
“We thank yall for coming out tonight,” Casey said. “We want to give a handclap for [Big Boss Vette]. The only reason we’re here is because of her. She asked us to do this prom maybe a month and a half, two months ago. She’s the type of person when she asks you to do something you say, ‘Yes.’”
