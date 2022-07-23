Covering timeless songs usually requires skill and artistry because “everybody ain’t able.” Sometimes artists miss the mark when it comes to creating their own renditions—generally, the artists’ version doesn’t meet the expectations of the original, or they try way too hard to sound like the previous track.
Remixing a song completely by revamping its arrangements while still nurturing its message is the ultimate flex. Amber B’s “Remixed with Amber B” show last Thursday at The Dark Room left the audience wanting to hear more of her vocal and musical reworkings of classics like Angie Stone’s “I Wish,” Stevie Wonder’s “Do I Do,” and more.
She graced her way to the stage in an edgy chic gear consisting of a curve-hugging Black leather dress with glamorous gold accents and a long platinum blonde knotless braid ponytail. Her stylish fashions and beat makeup may have made her look the part, but it was her stellar vocal prowess and control that kept everyone’s eyes on her.
Joined by her band, Keith Fowler (keys), Sean Robinson (bass), and Reginald “Tank” Brown (drums), Amber opened the show with a more uptempo performance of Brandy’s “I Wanna Be Down.”
She followed up with a spooky, trap rendition to Stone’s neo-soul, heartbroken classic, “I Wish.”
Occasionally, Nina Burgess joined her on stage, assisting with background vocals. Wayne Thornton, producer and engineer based out of Atlanta, mixed and mastered the remixes with the help of Burgess’ background vocals on the tracks.
The harmonies of the dynamic sister duo showcased Amber's distinctive raspiness and diverse vocal range. It was a perfect recipe for an evening of grown and sexy vibes for mature crowds who appreciate hearing raw and authentic live music.
“It’s all about being free tonight,” Amber told the audience while an ethereal techno version of Fantasia’s “Free Yourself” played. “It ain’t even gotta be free from a man or woman, but just being free on the inside.”
Amber, who received her musical training growing up in church, never proclaimed herself to be a jazz singer, but her talent shows she could if she wanted to. From her scatting to her ability to modulate her voice to the heavens, she kept the room entertained with a remix of Carl Thomas’ “Summer Rain.”
“The signature on this one is different; instead of a four-four time signature, it's seven beats to a measure,” Amber said.
She cleverly did a mashup of “Summer Rain” with SWV’s “Rain,” offering a playful and passionate piece for all the lovers and singles in the house that night.
Who knew James Brown’s “I Feel Good” could be reimagined as a big band swing, a bold take on the soul original? Amber stunned the crowd once again with another jazz-inspired cover.
Other songs she covered included: Jill Scott’s “The Way,” and “He Loves Me,” “Smooth Operator” by Sade, “Just Friends” by Musiq Soulchild, “On & On” by Erykah Badu, and Anita Baker’s “Sweet Love.”
She closed “Remixed by Amber B” with Mary J. Blige’s “My Life” and Jill Scott’s “Golden.”
“This song [“My Life”] is really special for me,” Amber said. “I wanted to sing something that meant something to me. I’ve always loved “My Life,” it just came to me.”
Amber grew up in a strict Seventh Day Adventist household. She attended schools within the religion until high school. She attended Riverview Gardens High School and went to Seventh Day Adventist colleges. Attending St. Louis Northside Seventh Day Adventist Church is where she developed her love for music and singing.
“Growing up in church, if you can sing, you’re supposed to sing gospel music,” Amber said. “I’ve always loved music, and my mother was a singer; seeing her do it all the time sparked my interest.”
A decade ago, Amber introduced herself to the world by winning Season 4 of BET’s “Sunday Best,” a gospel music singing competition.
In an interview with The St. Louis American, she said the opportunity came about after deciding not to relocate to New Orleans with her mom, who received a job offer there while they were living in Texas. Rather than move to NOLA, Amber decided to move back to St. Louis, where she temporarily lived with a friend. That same friend is the one who drove her to audition for the BET show, and the rest is history.
“Winning ‘Sunday Best’” was a life-changing experience for me,” she said. “I’m still able to work today because of it. When I walk into a room, people know who I am. It afforded me so many great opportunities and still affords me great opportunities.
With strong gospel roots, some may find it surprising to see Amber make the transition to R&B, but for her, it makes a lot of sense.
“I wanted to be more authentic with what I sing and my lifestyle, I wanted those to match,” Amber said. “I want people to feel what I’m singing and it wasn’t translating to me with the gospel. I want to sing to people who have that balance and those who may not say “Ooo Jesus,” when they fall, but instead, they might say “Oh [expletive].”
For tickets and more information visit Eventbrite.
Amber will join Theresa Payne, Taynka MiMi, and Tracy Smith for a Beyoncé tribute listening party on July 29 at Live by Loews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.