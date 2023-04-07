Myrina Otey-Myton, better known as ‘Renaissance,’ closed Women’s History Month with a royal salute to Black women.
Otey-Myton art exhibit HER Eminent Reign at the Angard Hotel in Midtown, featured art photography, spoken word, and a Neo Soul performance.
“This project tells the stories about Black women from that past that have been forgotten,” said the visual arts project creator.
She says the storytelling campaign is designed to empower women, to encourage women to think about the legacy they want to leave behind for future generations.
This Women’s History Month Otey-Myton honored Kendake Amanirenas, a queen and warrior of the Kingdom of Kush, Pharaoh Hatshepsut, the first female ruler to reign in Egypt, and Kendake Amanitore, who controlled a prosperous monarchy.
In June, HER Eminent Reign will be featured at St. Louis Lambert International Airport in Terminal II.. The exhibit will consist of the campaign’s art photography over the past three years. The exhibition runs from June until December 2023.
“I still can’t believe it,” said the photographer. “People traveling will see all 10 of my photographs telling the stories of these forgotten women.”
Otey-Myton said researching her subjects was challenging, and her work led her to the Progressive Emporium and Education Center, a bookstore and culture center in north city. There, she found what she needed to adequately tell the empowering stories of these women.
“This is an art history project, I’m mixing art and history. I have to do right by telling their story,” said Otey-Myton.
The photographer soon started to regain some hope after visiting the culture center.
Kendake Amanirenas:
Queen and warrior who led an army against Rome, where she lost an eye in battle. However, that didn’t stop her. The queen’s army captured the head of Augustus Caesar and buried it under her temple symbolically demonstrating that her people were “walking on Rome.”
Pharaoh Hatshepsut:
She was the first female ruler of Egypt with full authority as a pharaoh. During her monarchy, she built grand statues that became the centerpieces of the Valley of Kings, the burial location of Egypt’s pharaohs.
Kendake Amanitore:
The granddaughter of Kendake Amanirenas, she led one of civilization’s wealthiest kingdoms. “A true boss lady,” said Otey-Myton, she maintained her wealth for her kingdom by exporting gold, exotic animals, textiles, and jewelry. She was so powerful that she ordered the death of her husband by suicide so that her son could become ruler of the kingdom.
Otey-Myton started her campaign when she was a student at the University of Missouri-St. Louis in 2019. She served as president of the Black Student Business Association, and she recalls a panel discussion during Women’s History Month that year.
The panel discussion “morphed into a visual arts project showcasing its first event online during the pandemic,” Otey-Myton said.
From there, she decided to recreate images of the women she was researching. She wanted to do more than have a panel discussion, she wanted to create an experience and leave an impression on those who came to her shows.
“I hope people after seeing this want to go and learn more,” said the photographer.
She hopes that after folks view her artwork they realize the power they have within themselves comes from their ancestors.
To learn more about the exhibit visit HER Eminent Reign.
Ashley Winters is a Report for America reporter for the St. Louis American.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.