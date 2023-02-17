The stories of Sara, an enslaved rebel turned union spy, and Sandra, a contemporary tenured professor at a predominantly white private university, unfold in Confederates on stage Feb. 11- March 5 at The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis’ Loretto-Hilton Center.
Sara and Sandra’s conversations prove race issues in America haven’t changed much between the two eras. The characters endure similar encounters with institutionalized racism and gender biases. Classism is also a factor in their respective lives..
Tiffany Oglesby describes her character Sara as “a resilient, brave survivor on the path to liberating herself.”
“She takes on the mantle of becoming a leader instead of waiting for others to liberate her,” Oglesby said. “She’s learning not to allow others to stand in the way of what she believes she deserves for herself. She believes education equals liberation and liberation equals freedom.”
Tatiana Williams, who plays Sandra, calls her character “complex and nuanced with emotions as wide and deep as the ocean.”
“She’s a Black woman in academia which means a lot is put on her and she constantly has to have a shield and a mask in a society that has conscious and unconscious biases toward her,” Williams said.
“She’s fighting for the greater good in the world she works in and is seeking change.”
Playwright Dominique Morriseau wrote Confederates for the Oregon Shakespeare Festival and Penumbra Theatre.
“I wanted to tell a story about what it looked like to be a freedom fighter back in the day,” Morriseau said.
“If I’m going to talk about the past, I also have to talk about the present. I wanna see what has and hasn’t changed from the time of enslavement, and what freedom fighting looks like being in a modern institution built on slave money.”
Confronting past and current issues for Black women in different time periods isn’t an easy task, according to the actors.
During a recent rehearsal, Oglesby cried because “old wounds” were opened on stage.
“I’m learning to give myself and my character grace, and learning to be patient with myself by allowing raw emotions to come out,” she said.
“In those moments where I’m feeling overwhelmed or feeling what am I doing, I take that time to think about my ancestors’ journeys and thank them for their sacrifice.”
Williams called playing Sara “difficult, rewarding, and tough.”
“Her job wants her to carry herself in a certain way, whether it's students or another colleague,” Williams said. “They take jabs at her or try to cut her [down] in a way. It's an interesting idea of giving a Black woman a compliment and in the same breath taking a hit at her.”
Morriseau says Confederates walks a line between dramatic realism and satire. She said if people take the show too seriously they’ll miss enlightening moments.
“People can come to this play to be disarmed and enjoy the sarcasm, cleverness, and wit,” Morriseau said.
“Don’t expect to come see a story about enslaved people and think you can’t laugh. The same way you look at folks and think [expletive] when they say some crazy stuff racially to you is what I believe my ancestors did.
“This is about rebel spirits and where we got our rebel spirit from, the rebels who were fighting for some of the most important things to fight for in the world, which includes your freedom.”
Oglesby said she wants audiences to pay attention to the gender biases and racism discussed in the production between Sara and Sandra.
“Respect Black women and listen to Black women,” Oglesby said. “We have something to say. We are the backbone of this nation. Without us, there is no you.”
Morriseau said “I hope people come out and bring an open mind.”
“I want people to be willing to be their full self and not center themselves. This play is an exercise in getting free. I hope you get free with us.”
For tickets and more information, visit https://www.repstl.org/events/detail/confederates/.
