“Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations,” is a musical biography about the group’s formation, success, and adversities told from the perspective of Otis Williams, the last living original of the five founding members.
The Temptations’ seemingly endless catalog of chart-topping hits remains a staple in American music history 60 years after the group was formed. Black households especially embraced the group’s signature sound, making it an intergenerational soundtrack for all music lovers.
Their music may be internationally known by many, but many people are not familiar with their story.
“Ain’t Too Proud” looks at a retrospective lens on the lives of Williams, David Ruffin, Eddie Kendricks, Melvin Franklin, and Paul Williams. It also follows the transformation of the group as it lost and gained members.
James T. Lane, who stars as Paul Williams, says he is recognized as the group’s choreographer.
“I enjoy diving into the choreography and all those things people identify The Temptations with,” Lane said. “Paul was the start of ‘The Temptations Walk’ and those smooth moves.”
Fans remember The Temptations mesmerizing them with their impeccable vocal range abilities and fancy footwork. To outsiders they could be perceived as having “The Good Life,” selling millions of records and being recognized as one of the most revered Black male vocalist groups over decades.
In reality, the group wasn’t “picture perfect,” as presented to the rest of the world.
“I call them supernovas because they burned bright and hot,” Lane said.
“Most of their stories are really tragic about how they left this world. They were icons, the first of their kind.”
David Ruffin suffered from a cocaine addiction leading to his demise. Melvin Franklin and Eddie Williams both suffered from major health issues, which would cause their deaths.
Paul dealt with having sickle cell anemia, and his struggles with the disease led him to alcoholism. He would ultimately die from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Paul is more than just a character for Lane, he has personal connections to the role making it simplistic for him to fill the shoes.
Similar to Paul, Lane also once struggled with alcoholism and drug abuse.
“I have an adjacent understanding of my character,” Lane said.
“I am 17 years free of drugs and alcohol. I was able to get on the other side of that battle. Paul unfortunately succumbed to his battle. I feel honored to live on from where he didn’t get to.”
Tracie Elaine Lee plays Johnnie Mae, The Temptations’ first manager, and Mary Wilson, founding member of The Supremes.
“I love playing two different people especially in this show,” Lee said. “I love playing someone everyone across the world knows as this beautiful glamorous icon that is Mary Wilson and I love playing Johnnie Mae where people may not think she is. She’s a very real person and I love bringing someone’s story that you may or may not know to light. Her story fits into The Temptations’ story.”
Lee went into greater detail about who Mae was and how she parallels the former manager.
“Johnnie Mae makes me think of all the no nonsense women in my life who raised me, I’ve been lucky enough, blessed enough, and honored enough to be raised by women who really run things,” Lee said.
“Johnnie Mae is pieces of these amazing women who built me up —my grandmother, my mother, my Godmother, my aunts have shaped me and instilled in me the sense of when you see something you want to go after it.”
Lane and Lee collectively said working on the production is fun and they encourage everyone to come see it.
“There’s so many wonderful tunes you’ll hear and you’ll also learn more about other characters —Smokey Robinson, Berry Gordy, [St. Louisan] Dennis Edwards,” Lane said. “You have the opportunity to see full people, three-dimensional icons. Not too many shows do that.”
“Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations,” is based on Otis Williams’ Memoir “Temptations.” The musical had its world premiere in 2017 at California’s Berkeley Repertory Theatre. It opened on Broadway March 2019. Broadway production took a pause in March 2020 due to coronavirus; it reopened Oct. 16 2021. Its last Broadway performance was Jan. 16, 2022.
“Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations,” has a running time of two hours and thirty minutes with one intermission. Mature themes and explicit language is displayed in the production.
For tickets and more information, visit https://www.fabulousfox.com/events/detail/aint-too-proud.
