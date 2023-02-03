Abbott Elementary, whose cast includes St. Louis native William Stanford Davis, schooled the competition in several Golden Globe categories, and garnered top prize for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy.
The ABC “mockumentary” was nominated along with FX’s The Bear, HBO Max’s Hacks, Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, and Netflix’s Wednesday.
Quinta Brunson won for Best Actress in a TV Series — Musical or Comedy, and Tyler James Williams, won Best Actor in a Supporting Role. The series garnered five nominations.
“We make this show because we love comedy, and we love TV. This is my cast, and I love them,” Brunson said on stage while surrounded by cast members.
“I don’t know where I’d be without them. We get to make this show for everyone, and during a very tough time in this country, I’m very happy that Abbott Elementary is able to make people laugh.”
Brunson plays Janine Teagues, a positive-minded second grade teacher in a fictional, predominantly Black, and poorly funded elementary school in Philadelphia.
She is also creator, head writer, and executive producer of the series, and she will be honored during the 60th International Cinematographers Guild Publicists Awards with the 2023 Showperson Award at The Beverly Hilton on March 10.
Brunson was also recently listed among Time magazine’s “Time 100: The Most Influential People of 2022.”
Davis portrays Mr. Johnson, a janitor who gives some credence to some outlandish conspiracy theories.
He recently told “The Observer,” “We’re not [focusing on] anything about critical race theory or anything that brings any negative spin on it.”
“We want to talk about the issues but keep a positive, joyful [tone], and still show what teachers actually go through, what they do to make ends meet, what they do to make sure that these kids are taken care of, that they’re fed, that they’re clothed if they need [clothes].
“And that’s the seriousness of the issue, but we do it in a comedic way and, hopefully, we’re bringing a lot of joy to people as we do it.”
As the show’s successful first season was nearing its close last March, Davis told The St. Louis American’s Kenya Vaughn, “[Teachers] do a hard job – sometimes an impossible job – but they make do, especially African American teachers,” Davis said.
“A lot of them have been through what those kids are going through.”
Davis said the janitor he portrays has the students’ best interest at heart despite his quirks.
“To the best that he can, Mr. Johnson is trying to make sure that the kids have what they need as they walk the halls,” he said.
Davis is a graduate of Northwest High School and was enticed by acting while attending Lincoln University in Jefferson City, Mo.
“I wanted to join [an acting troupe], but I was just too chicken [expletive] to try out,” Davis said. “They did ‘Purlie Victorious,’ – they did all these plays that I knew and wanted to do – but I would say, ‘man, these guys are good.’”
He was working at a country radio station in Texas when he moved to Hollywood to pursue an acting career. A bad omen did not change his mind.
“My car caught on fire the second I got to Los Angeles, but I didn’t turn back,” he said.
He went on to land roles in “Snowpiercer,” “Ray Donovan” and the HBO limited series “Perry Mason.”
As for Golden Globe winner Williams, Davis said, “He reminds me of myself when I was young.”
Along with the awards and recognition, Abbott Elementary has renewed for a third season.
In a Houston Defender commentary, writer Laura Onyeneho says “Abbott Elementary is a comedy that addresses serious concerns.
“As Black History continues to be under attack in public schools nationwide, it is difficult to ignore the plight of Black educators. Not only are they constantly under pressure to do their jobs, they also have to do them while trying to keep a positive attitude and elevating the future generation,” she wrote.
“Unfortunately, educators aren’t paid their worth and rarely get the respect they deserve outside of the classroom.”
On television, teachers are usually portrayed as devoted and valuable members of society who work hard to inspire and encourage students.
There still continues to be a gap in representation.
According to a report from the Center for Black Educators, 15% of U.S public school students identify as Black, while Black teachers only account for 7% of public school educators nationwide.
