Much of the chatter on podcasts and social media this week, following actor Will Smith’s infamous slap of comedian Chris Rock, centered on the tepid initial response of the Oscar’s governing body.
That may be about to change.
The Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Wednesday it has “initiated disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Will Smith for violations of the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, including inappropriate physical contact, abusive or threatening behavior, and compromising the integrity of the Academy.”
The move came three days after the “slap heard round the world,” when Smith mounted the stage at the Dolby Theater during the live Oscar ceremony and slapped Rock after Rock made a joke about the short hair cut of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith
Observers, including the evening’s co-host comedian Wanda Sykes, were taken aback that Smith remained in the ceremony after the incident, which also included Smith yelling out F bombs that were censored in the U.S.
The Academy said Wednesday “Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused.”
The statement continued: “Consistent with the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, as well as California law, Mr. Smith is being provided at least 15 days’ notice of a vote regarding his violations and sanctions, and the opportunity to be heard beforehand by means of a written response. At the next board meeting on April 18, the Academy may take any disciplinary action, which may include suspension, expulsion, or other sanctions permitted by the Bylaws and Standards of Conduct.
“Mr. Smith’s actions at the 94th Oscars were a deeply shocking, traumatic event to witness in-person and on television,” the statement read. “Mr. Rock, we apologize to you for what you experienced on our stage and thank you for your resilience in that moment. We also apologize to our nominees, guests and viewers for what transpired during what should have been a celebratory event.”
The statement ended by noting that “things unfolded in a way we could not have anticipated [but] we also recognize we could have handled the situation differently.”
The statement seemed to address concerns expressed by those who felt that Smith, who was given 5 minutes at the mic to accept his Best Actor award for his portrayal of Richard Williams, father of tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams in the biopic “King Richard” and was pictured partying afterward, had yet to suffer any repercussions outside of the court of public opinion.
Smith did apologize via Instagram to Rock Monday, the same day The Academy said it would conduct a formal review of the incident.
The slap and the Academy’s initial scant response has sparked conversation across the nation about everything from the immune system ailment alopecia to “toxic masculinity.”
Rock has not commented publicly, but his brother, Tony Rock, answered “no” on Twitter to questions about whether Tony Rock approved of Smith’s apology.
In Smith’s tearful Oscar acceptance speech, he apologized to The Academy and fellow nominees, but not to Rock. That changed Monday with the brief Instagram post.
“Violence in all its forms is poisonous and destructive period. My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable,” Smith wrote in the post. “Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.
“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”
Rock’s response was not immediately apparent. He declined to file a police report in the case, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Before Smith’s Inst-apology, the Academy said in a statement it “condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night’s show,” adding that it has “officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law.”
A spokesperson for the Academy did not answer additional questions.
Actress and comedian Whoopi Goldberg, who has hosted the Oscars, predicted on her show The View, “there will be consequences” for Smith, but added “we’re not going to take that Oscar from him.”
Meanwhile, The Los Angeles Times ran an Op-Ed that declared, “Will Smith’s attack on Chris Rock shows toxic masculinity boiling over.”
The incident has launched a torrent of social media posts and podcast comments during the week, with some calling out Smith for the violence. Others lauded Smith for supporting his wife, though the slap came after Smith first laughed at Rock’s joke about Pinkett Smith appearing in “G.I. Jane II,” a made-up reboot of a film in which actress Demi Moore sported a shaved head.
Many online posters focused on alopecia, a condition that results in sudden hair loss that can impact anyone but is said to be especially common among Black women. Pinkett Smith spoke about her issues with hair loss on her Red Table Talk show at least as far backas 2018. She said that is why she cut her hair and initially wore turbans.
Massachusetts Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, who has been open about experience with the illness, took to Twitter to support “Team Jada.”
“Our bodies are not public domain,” Pressley saidin a Tweet. “They are not a line in a joke—especially when the transformation is not of our choosing.
“I’m a survivor of violence. I'm a proud Alopecian. The psychological toll we carry daily is real. Team Jada always. That’s that on that.”
Chris Rock has not said publicly if he knew about the medical condition before making the joke.
Smith followed up his slap with a string of F bombs that were bleeped out in the U.S. but aired uncensored in Australia, according to a Twitter post.
In that post, Rock can be heard explaining that it was a joke to whichSmith respondstwice, “Keep my wife’s name out your F-ing mouth.”
Rock, trying to reclaim the room and his composure, declared that it was the “greatest night in the history of television.”
Moments later, in Smith's acceptance speech, he spoke about Richard Williams being protective of his family, and talked about love.
Karen Robinson-Jacobs is The St. Louis American / Type Investigations business reporter and a Report for America corps member.
