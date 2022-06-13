Sunday evening, June 12, 2022, Broadway's Theater community gathered to celebrate the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall broadcast live on CBS. Ariana DeBose, the first out Afro-Latina lesbian to win an Academy Award made history again by hosting the Tony Award proceedings, though her adroit singing, timing and well-delivered comedic lines gave the impression that she was a veteran host.
African American first-time Tony Award winners included: Joaquina Kalukango, Best Actress in a musical, Paradise Square; Michael R. Jackson, Best Book for a musical and Best Musical, A Strange Loop and Myles Frost, Best Actor in a musical, MJ.
Phylis Rashad won Best Actress for Skeleton Crew and Jennifer Hudson won a Tony for co-producing, A Strange Loop, earning her the EGOT distinction, as an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winner.
