Wearing a bright red wide leg suit with a black lace shirt and matching black clutch, local singer Golliday made an entrance that turned heads as he took his seat Thursday night for Opera Theatre Saint Louis’ New Works Collective.
Each of the three 20-minute productions moved him to an “ugly cry” and a standing ovation. When Matthew Pearce sang “No, you don’t know our community…who are you to control our story,” as Simon in Slanted: An American Rock Opera, the Asian man’s plight seemed to especially resonate – perhaps with his Black experience. By the song’s third refrain, he was singing along as tears ran down his face.
And before the cast of Madison Lodge could fully extend for their bow, he leapt to his feet as if his seat had springs. It is anyone’s guess if Thursday night was Golliday’s first opera. But he certainly felt seen – and welcome –thanks to Opera Theatre of Saint Louis and its New Works Collective.
As she stood before the packed house at COCA’s Catherine B. Berges Theatre, U.S. Congresswoman Cori Bush admitted that New Works Collective would be her first time experiencing the art form.
“It is no secret that opera has not always been as diverse or inclusive with respect to the myriad of experiences in our communities as one might hope,” Bush said. “It was not a creative outlet where I thought I would see stories like mine, perspectives like mine or voices like mine.”
She praised New Works Collective and the groundbreaking initiative’s vision of making opera an inclusive space for everyone.
“This vision has created a place where marginalized voices are not just included, but they are centered,” Bush said. “A place where underrepresented stories are not just highlighted, they are embraced. A place where people from all walks of life are not just invited, they are celebrated.”
The first initiative of its kind for an American Opera company, New Works Collective invited creatives from across the nation to submit their ideas for an opera. More than 130 submissions were reviewed by the diverse New Works Collective panel in the hopes that their proposal would be selected for commission. Three were chosen. And after months of creative support and development, they premiered to an eager audience.
The celebration began with Samiya Bashir and Del’Shawn Taylor’s Cook Shack. An image of St. Louis cultural treasure The Griot Museum of Black History was projected as the backdrop while performers stood as motionless exhibits. They eventually came to life and guided 11-year-old Dayo to recognize the capacity for Black excellence that lies within her. As much a history lesson as an opera, powerful voices inform the audience of contributions by black women in science, medicine and technology by highlighting the stories of Dr. Patricia E. Bath, Marie Van Brittan Brown and longtime St. Louisan Annie Malone. Flora Hawk was a charming delight as Dayo. Her historical “aunties” added vocal richness – particularly Kimwaa Doner-Chandler as Marie Van Brittan Brown.
Simon Tam and Joe X. Jiang’s Slanted: An American Rock Opera followed. The production details the true story of an Asian band’s fight to repurpose a slur as their moniker - which took them all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. Matthew Pearce’s exquisite voice served the compelling story especially well. Instead of the typical booming vibrato tenor, Pearce opted for a tender, angelic delivery that had the capacity to pierce a heart of stone.
New Works Collective’s trio of twenty-minute operas culminated with St. Louis native Tre’von Griffith’s visually stunning and musically diverse Madison Lodge. The opera features a character known simply as X, portrayed by Namarea Randolph-Yosea. They leave the south for New York City at the height of the Harlem Renaissance so that they can be their authentic self. Upon their arrival, they enter the trenches of a battle to live their truth on behalf of the generations of queer communities to come.
Stage director Rajendra Maroon Maharaj did a masterful job of creating a cohesiveness among the three productions that vary in subject matter and musical styles. And choreographer Kirven Douthit-Boyd used intricate movement to maximize the presence of his pair of dancers.
The format of the show required that the physical sets be easily modified and adjustable, but the 20-minute shows were given full-length production value. Costume designer Devario Simmons, lighting designer Jiyoun Hang, video designer Tom Ontiveros and wig and makeup designer Kelley Jordan were a creative dream team that added visual layers and focal points that maximized the viewing pleasure.
New Works Collective used non-traditional perspectives to reflect the power of opera– and demonstrated why the art form has commanded a captive audience for the past 425 years. Emotional narratives and powerful music join forces to reveal the common threads of the human experience – whether that be from the viewpoint of Black women, Asian men or gender non-conforming people of color.
As she thanked General Director Andrew Jorgensen, creative director James Robinson, the Opera Theatre of Saint Louis staff and all parties involved with the New Works Collective, Bush reminded the audience that creating spaces for marginalized voices to speak their truth provides the opportunity for change.
“Through every plot point and every note sung and every note held, these performances ought to be seen as acts of resistance – and St. Louis, we know a bit about resistance – from the status quo,” Bush said. “As opportunities to bring attention to both the injustices and the beauty that exists within all of our communities.”
