Kelly McGowan’s animated series “Straight Facts” helps fine tune the workings of local governments including development, zoning, and school board decisions for its readers.
The St. Louis city resident isn’t shy about sharing her support, concerns, or opposition to some elected officials and respective policies, and her drive led her to create the Transform 314 foundation.
McGowan serves as executive director of the non-profit community members meet at 10 a.m. every fourth Saturday at Julia Davis Library to discuss neighborhoods that have been the most neglected.
Infrastructure, abandoned residential and commercial properties, gentrification, public transportation, and housing are concerns shared by many St. Louisans, according to McGowan.
“These are the things that are the fabric of our neighborhoods that make St. Louis, St. Louis,” said McGowan.
“We have a whole lot of problems in the city and north county. There is so much work that needs to be done to make St. Louis a better place.”
The non-profit’s mission “is to engage and empower Black St. Louisans to drive the policy changes at the local level needed to create thriving communities.”
McGowan said the three highest priorities of Transform 314 are based on discussions at monthly meetings. The top concern is “people being scared of being displaced.”
She says they notice nearby development in and around their respective neighborhoods and the increased cost of living in areas experiencing drastic changes.
Residents are grateful, but they want to remain in a neighborhood that is growing, and not be pushed out of a place that they may have lived in for 20-plus years.
“I hear them say all the time, ‘We deserve to be invested in too,’” said McGowan.
Another priority is the city’s budget and the impact that ward reduction will have on expenditures north of Delmar.
Lack of access to healthier food options is also a topic, with many residents tired of seeing multiple fast-food restaurants in an area, and convenience stores that rarely offer healthy food.
“We shouldn’t have to go outside our neighborhoods to get quality food, [which strengthens other communities' tax and revenue,” said McGowan.
According to McGowan, transparency and accountability are necessary for the region to prosper.
“The St. Louis region is collectively responsible for the current state we are in,” she said.
“This includes elected leadership, the business and philanthropic communities, schools, residents, and other stakeholders. We have to work together and not point fingers. Agreement and understanding are imperative to move St. Louis in the right direction.”
She said the region must also deal with the consequences that follow “when we as a city don’t follow through with commitments for the betterment of our communities.’
Transform 314’s work is grounded in ensuring that St. Louisans have the information and understanding necessary to influence the processes that impact our communities.
McGowan explains Straight Facts is the foundation of Transform 314, adding that the organization is “trying to figure out how to center the voices of communities to make those decisions to address the issues.”
She is building awareness of Transform 314, letting people know community meetings are open to everyone.
“A transformed 314 looks like this: All residents’ needs are met, and all neighborhoods and people are invested. There is no more division. St. Louis has a diverse economic structure, and young people are involved with the betterment of our communities,” McGowan said.
“Now it’s time to do the work and transform our region.”
Ashley Winters is a Report for America reporter for the St. Louis American.
