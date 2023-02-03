The 95th Academy Awards nominations lack diversity in race and gender, snubbing Black women actors in categories including best director and best actress categories.
Viola Davis [The Woman King] and Danielle Deadwyler [Till] are not included in this year’s nominees for best actress.
Davis’ portrayal of a woman warrior who protected the kingdom of Dahomey in 19th century West Africa earned Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild nominations.
Deadwyler portrays Mamie Till-Mobley in the film which chronicles the 1955 lynching of Till-Mobley’s 14-year-old son Emmett Till and the aftermath.
No women directors are included in the directing category, excluding Gina Prince-Bythewood [The Woman King] and Chinonye Chukwu, who directed “Till.”
“We live in a world and work in industries that are so aggressively committed to upholding whiteness and perpetuating an unabashed misogyny towards Black women,” Chukwu wrote in an Instagram post.
Angela Bassett is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” making her the first actor nominated for a performance from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Bassett portrays Queen Ramonda, the mother of late T’Challa, the late king of Wakanda. The role garnered a Golden Globe nomination for best supporting actress. She also is nominated for a BAFTA, Britain’s version of the Academy Awards, in that category.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” received four other Oscar nominations: best costume design, best original song, best makeup and hair styling, and best visual effects.
Shanita Hubbard, a freelance writer and author who has been published in The New York Times and Essence posted on Twitter, "Wait. No nominations for the Woman King?? It's not surprising but DAMN that's a glaring snub. We don't have to guess why this happened tho. Smh. #Oscars2023."
"This isn't some missed opportunity for diversity, nor is it an oversight — it is a reflection of our country at large. We live in a world where marginalized people have to fight to keep our literature and history from being banned and erased."
In an email to MSN Business Insider, Samantha Sheppard, an associate professor of performing arts and media at Cornell University, said the snubs show a devaluation of Black women's stories and storytellers.
"Gina Prince-Bythewood is one of the best directors working today. She, Davis, and the film have been recognized and nominated throughout this award season," she wrote.
“For the Academy to snub her directorial work and the category to be so blindingly male continues to show the chasm between excellence and recognition," she concluded.
“Nope,” a science fiction horror film that won raves at film festivals and from many critics directed by Oscar winner Jordan Peele, garnered no nominations. The film stars Keke Palmer, Daniel Kaluuya and Brandon Perea.
Brian Tyree Henry [Causeway] is nominated for Best Supporting Actor and “joins the race for stealing scenes from Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence as a fellow PTSD sufferer nursing physical and psychological wounds,” wrote “Good Morning America” film critic Peter Travers.
Travers calls Henry “the real deal.”
Bassett and Henry recently appeared on “The Late, Late Show” with James Corden, and she praised the young actor.
“I appreciate the work that you do and I hope to be lucky one day to work with you. Your vulnerability and sensitivity and strength and you’re just a badass,” she told a national TV audience.
Rihanna is nominated for Best Original Song for “Lift Me Up” featured in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”
“The energy around the show should feel like a massive celebration of cinema and the awards — our legacy, our artists, our movies, our future,” Academy CEO Bill Kramer said in a statement that did not address the controversy.
“The 95th gives us a great opportunity to knit together the incredible legacy of the Oscars, the diverse and powerful work we do across the Academy, and our vision for the future."
Jimmy Kimmel returns, making this his third time as the award’s master of ceremonies. He also hosted in 2017 and 2018.
The 95th Oscars will televise live on ABC, March 12, televised from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
NBC News, Business Insider, and ABC contributed to this report.
