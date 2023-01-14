Left to Right: Vanessa Rudloff, Angad Arts Hotel’s Arts Relations Manager, Lael “Lacey” Clark, Martell Stepney, Kenya Mitchell Back row: Corry ‘Rotten Corr’ Rogers, Andrea Hughes, Lakayla Anderson. Not pictured: Taylor ‘Shmay’ Henderson, Collin Elliott, and Tyler Small. The nine art- ists’ works are featured in Angad Arts Hotel’s fall 12 x 12 Bi-Annual Exhibition on display through the end of April.