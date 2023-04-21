The artwork of Banksy debuted in St. Louis at the City Foundry STL April 14-16 and admirers of the anonymous international street and graffiti artist came by the dozens.
The artivist and philanthropist has shared a belief in social global change, and some of the artwork is crafted from garbage found on the street. Some works have been labeled controversial and others are called sarcastic.
Local blogger Star Houze is familiar with Banksy and is intrigued with the ‘ghost writer’ personality and his effort to remain anonymous.
“The fact that he hides who he is, really forces you to focus on the art and not the artist,” said Houze. Her favorite piece is the popular “Girl with Balloon” series that was created in 2002.
“Banksy choosing St. Louis is not a coincidence, the idea of Banksy's art being here is enough to get the conversation going,” she said.
Reportedly, his last in-person interview was in 2003. He was selected as a member of the Time World’s 100 Most Influential People in 2010.
Kingsley, the assistant to the VP of Operations and performer at the exhibit, describes Banksy as “a radical artist who creates think pieces to promote a call to action.”
“The point of the exhibit in St. Louis is to make his art more accessible to everyday people, not just the one percenters. Our tour is not going to big cities like L.A. or New York. It’s all the opposite so that people like you and me can experience his work too,” she said.
She said Banksyland introduces a world of art to Black and brown communities that may never get a chance to see his work.
“Folks that think inside the box probably won’t enjoy his work,” said Kingsley.
Britt Reyes, Vice President of Operations for Banksyland, called Banksy “a vigilante of the art world.
She has visited his Walled Off Hotel in Bethlehem, Israel, which serves as a full-functioning hotel and art piece.
“This is what is so perplexing about Banksy, a hotel that is also art, made from trash. Is it art, is it a hotel, or is it both?”
A standout piece is the ‘Flower Thrower’ that was created in 2003. It reminds viewers of the young Black man who threw a tear gas canister back at police during the Ferguson Uprising.
“The more his art is available to everyone, the more the healing can happen,” said Reyes.
The tour's next stop is Kansas City, Missouri, and then Canada and the United Kingdom.
To learn more about the tour visit Banksyland.
Ashley Winters is a Report for America reporter for the St. Louis American.
