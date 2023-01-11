Mainstream award shows are usually hit or miss when it comes to awarding Black actors and actresses with their deserved flowers for their work on the big and small screens. But the 80th Golden Globes may have gotten it right last night.
The annual awards presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association recognizing extraordinary performance in film and television left us all proud of every Black awardee honored throughout the night.
Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” ‘s creator, who also stars in the series took home the award for best actress in a TV comedy series.
She thanked her cast and crew for helping the show become a success.
“I’m gonna pull it together to say we made this show because we love comedy, we love TV," she said. "During a very tough time in this country, I’m so grateful ‘Abbott Elementary’ can make people laugh.”
The show also took home best television series, musical or comedy.
Angela Bassett won her second Golden Globe. She won best supporting actress in a motion picture for her role as Queen Ramonda in Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”
She first won in 1994 for her role as Tina Turner in “What’s Love Got to Do With It.”
In her acceptance speech, Bassett honored the late Chadwick Boseman, who starred alongside her in the first “Black Panther” film as T’Challa.
Tyler James Williams won best supporting actor in a TV comedy series for his character on “Abbott Elementary.”
“I pray this is a win for Gregory Eddie and for his story and stories like his, that we understand his story is just as important as all the other stories that have to be told out here,” Williams said.
Zendaya wasn’t in attendance, but she won the award for best actress in a TV drama series for her portrayal as Rue in the HBO series “Euphoria.”
Brunson, Williams, and Zendaya were all first-time Golden Globes nominees and winners.
Comedian Tracy Morgan presented fellow comedian and actor Eddie Murphy with the Cecil B. DeMille Award, highlighting his iconic career.
Morgan joked about the things they had in common, including being from Brooklyn, and ribbed Murphy about having 10 children.
Murphy briefly thanked his children for all their love, support, and inspiration and also thanked his agents.
He also joked that up-and-coming comedians have a specific model to live by which is to “pay taxes, mind your business and keep Will Smith’s wife’s name out of your [expletive] mouth,” he said.
Comedian Jerrod Carmichael, who served as this year’s master of ceremonies addressed the backlash the Hollywood Foreign Press Association often receives for lack of diversity in his opening monologue.
“The press did not have a single Black member until George Floyd died,” Carmichael said. “I’m here because I’m Black.”
NBC News contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.