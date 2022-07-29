The “Lou” is known for many innovative, envelope-pushing, marching to the beat of their own drum celebrities and Koran Bolden is our very own celebrity who is keeping St. Louis on the map for all the positive things our city is doing. Bolden has two published books, he is an accomplished motivational speaker and he has a local radio show on Hot 104.1. Koran Bolden has taken his platform a step further with his very own tv show called the Koran
Bolden Show which is locally recorded and produced right in our “backyard” and it’s about the blowup!
His set is bright and inviting, displaying the St. Louis Arch, with an infamous photo of him passionately screaming yeah.
“A lot of thought was also put into the creation of our signature motion background that features me and the St. Louis Arch that resonates with both our guests and viewers,” said Bolden.
He chops it up with local entrepreneurs, activists, artists, and just all-around dope people doing dope things in the community.
“My show will highlight the positive aspect of the city versus the negative,” said Bolden. The new show host says that the Koran Bolden show is a first of its kind, each episode will have a signature QR code permanently embedded at the bottom of each episode. This code can be scanned from your smartphone which will allow viewers to purchase featured products and services from the show’s guests, and will also allow the community to support those same businesses with a link to donate as a micro crowd- funding tool using the Koran Bolden Show.
“My community outreach and marketing company, The Bold Moves Agency has currently helped raise over $250,000 in funding for Saint Louis area nonprofits using our social media partners. Now that same system and group will be used to help gain financial capital for the guests on the Koran Bolden Show,” said Bolden.
The show currently has three episodes completed, the show’s guests include Tasha Fox, owner, and operator of Chick-fil-A located in North Country. Mike Woods, co-founder of Dream Builders 4 equity, Reggie D. Smith, owner of Pure Heat hot sauce and Q, owner of The Only Lifestyle clothing brand.
So how did the Koran Bolden Show come about?
“During the pandemic, I have seen top-tier organizations scramble around to find innovative ways to keep youth and young adults interested in job opportunities, community information, and access to resources,” said Bolden.
In his opinion, many of those organizations failed our youth they didn’t invest in connecting with the youth using social media.
“I decided to create a new television show that not only could translate messages in a way that youth and young adults could understand and relate to, but also could move them into a positive direction,” said the show host.
Bolden says he has over 40,000 followers online that have produced over 10 million impressions, he knew that this show would become the new way that companies and organizations could reach an underserved demographic by meeting them right where they are at, their cell phones.
Bolden says without his team there wouldn’t be a show, he is so grateful for everyone involved. His behind-the-scenes videographer, multiple photographers, production assistants, and strategic planners, all have helped him use his talents and voice in a way that resonates on tv.
During the first taping Bolden was a nervous wreck, funny right? A motivational speaker nervous in front of the camera, Bolden says his nerves
got so bad that his guest had to ask him if he was ok. But he reassured himself that it’s go time, and once the camera was on him, he knew it was now or never. And the need is now, Bolden says. The overarching goal of his show is to highlight St. Louis’ everyday heroes and their stories of triumph. In response to so many negative messages on social media, he decided to create a television show for youth and young adults to better inform themselves on topics such as leadership, mental health, and building generational wealth.
Through the Koran Bolden Show, he hopes to dismantle the school-to-prison pipeline and decrease youth violence in our communities. He says it all starts with what the younger generation is seeing in mainstream media.
Bolden’s plans to show an-other side of St. Louis, “High- light the positivity to offset the current imbalance of toxic media currently showcased in the world,” said Bolden.
“It’s time to do what I am called to do, which is to utilize my voice to transform the hearts and minds of the people of St. Louis,” said Bolden.
The Koran Bolden Show is set to launch in October, along with his new school tours and community awareness campaigns centered around mental health.
Visit, KoranBoldenShow.com to get on his text and email blasts for the full show launch details.
Ashley Winters is The St. Louis American Report for America reporter.
