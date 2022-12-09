Sir Eddie C’s vintage ice cream uniform has become a signature aesthetic that he first sported with the release of his three-song 11-minute EP “Gelato.” He will be decked out in the motif when he hosts “Sir Eddie C + Friends,” featuring Zado, and KVtheWriter on Friday, Dec. 9 at Jamo’s Central Stage located, 3524 Washington Ave Grand Center.
His 1950’s-inspired attire includes a crisp white button down top with a black bowtie, a bubblegum pink cardigan, white slacks, and a black belt. He says it is his way of paying homage to old school service workers, while rolling out a fun and innovative concept different from his music peers in St. Louis.
“All my favorite artists have really cool rollouts, visuals for their projects,” Eddie said. “I wanted to show people there’s still a place for that, definitely in hip hop music. There's still a space for a creative world building around the music.”
While dining with friend Nyara Williams (photographer and videographer) at The Gelateria Coffee Company, Eddie noticed the colors of the different gelato flavors. It would become a theme.
“Gelato” features “Bounce,” “godbody, (feat. Be.Be)” and “Free Market.” He said “Bounce” is the best accident he’s ever had.
“When my producer [Dez Niboh] played the beat I thought it sounded like an ice cream truck,” he said.
“I wanted something that hit hard. I knew I needed something with some bounce.”
“Godbody,” produced by MadKeys, was inspired by Eddie murmuring lyrics to Usher’s “U Don’t Have to Call,” over the beat. From there he developed the song’s content.
“Faithful” from Common’s “Be” album is the vision behind “godbody.” A line where Common asks, “What if God was a her?” gave Eddie the idea to write a song celebrating women’s beauty, especially Black women.
“I remember seeing girls and saying you look better than good,” he said. “I was searching for a way to show good.”
He raps “Girl, you looking like the king of kings. Godbody, you deserve a ring,” on the track.
“Free Market” produced by MadKeys is written from two different perspectives. Verse one is inspired by people who bought in Gamestop stock for super cheap and were trying to crash the stock for their own personal game.
What he got from it was that regular people and poor folks were trying to finesse the stock market and then ultimately got caught.
“I am used to seeing Black people or marginalized people try to get ahead and then the [rug] gets pulled from under them,” he said.
“We finally figured out a way to try to get over in the system because it's all sides of currency and stock manipulation going on in the stock market from other people. But as soon as we get into it and figure it out, it's like, ‘Oh, no you can’t play the game that way.’”
Eddie says he takes the most pride in “Free Market,” and he honors his late mother on the track as well.
“I got to honor my mom on the second verse and that’s super important to me,” he said. “I did that all while using financial terms. That’s why I ended with thanking her for investing in me. People talk about market investment but her investment was in a different kind of way for me as a person, a son.”
Vibrant pastel colors with three scoops of ice cream on a cone each mimicking “Bounce” “godbody” and “Free Market” ‘s symbolism accompany Eddie’s staple homemade ice cream truck prop. He uses the prop in performances and various pop-up shows.
“Gelato is an experience, it's a funeral for being too cool for stuff,” he said. “Everybody wants to be so cool in hip-hop sometimes, where they miss out on having fun.”
Eddie’s Gelato experience was curated to appeal to at least three senses: see, hear, and taste.
His first pop-up show was at Gelateria where he showcased different flavors of gelato. He also has had pop-up events at The Dark Room and Sophie’s Artist Lounge featuring signature cocktails named “Gelato,” three singles and ice cream from Reale Street Ice Cream Co.
Eddie’s single “Little Black Boy,” was featured on BET Jams in 2020 and on March 14, 2021 for 314 Day. Outside of the song he also has the Little Black Boy Foundation where he’s partnered with The Village PATH to provide mental health resources to young Black boys and men.
“Merch wasn’t a priority anymore during the COVID-19 quarantine,” he said. “The last thing I wanted to do was to have people buy a t-shirt. People lost their jobs. I wanted to help people with the song and be a service to the community.”
Eddie is a Belleville, Illinois native. He wrote his first mixtape in high school. He was also introduced to St. Louis’ creative scene in high school. His childhood friend and a friend’s cousin invited them to Made Monarch parties. These were gatherings that assemble people interested in fashion, music, and other arts.
“I remember them [Made Monarchs] throwing these cool forward-thinking artsy parties,” he said. “I learned I didn’t have to go to New York or Los Angeles to go to these pop-ups and cool installation shows.”
Eddie aspires to someday launch his own studio or music venue for young kids interested in music in his hometown.
“It's important for me to make it and put something back at home,” he said. “I want kids to have the creative avenues I didn’t have, it's about the next generation.”
Eddie is hosting a “Sir Eddie C + Friends” performance featuring Zado, and KVtheWriter on Friday, Dec. 9 at Jamo’s Central Stage located at 3524 Washington Ave Grand Center. For tickets and more information, visit https://www.jamopresents.com/event/sir-eddie-c-w-kv-the-writer-zado/.
