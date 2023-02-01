Over 200 St. Louis activists, organizers, and community members gathered with ArchCity Defenders and My Friends and I at The Luminary on Friday, Jan. 20, to celebrate the opening night of “Bound by Blood,” a multimedia exhibition featuring a series of portraits and videos of women whose loved ones were killed by police or who died in custody. One piece portrays an incarcerated Black transgender woman whose life is constantly in jeopardy.
My Friends and I production team collaborated with Cami Thomas who directed the videos and Hannah de Oliveira who took the photographs for the artwork.
The exhibition is free and open to the public through from Friday, Jan. 20 to Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.
For more information, go to The Luminary’s website.
