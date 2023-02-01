Bound by Blood exhibition

Photographer Hannah de Oliveira (left) speaks with video director Cami Thomas (center) and a visitor to Luminary about their collaboration with the women portrayed and the My Friends and I team which produced the artwork for the Bound by Blood exhibition at the opening on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.

Over 200 St. Louis activists, organizers, and community members gathered with ArchCity Defenders and My Friends and I at The Luminary on Friday, Jan. 20, to celebrate the opening night of “Bound by Blood,” a multimedia exhibition featuring a series of portraits and videos of women whose loved ones were killed by police or who died in custody.  One piece portrays an incarcerated Black transgender woman whose life is constantly in jeopardy.

My Friends and I production team collaborated with Cami Thomas who directed the videos and Hannah de Oliveira who took the photographs for the artwork. 

Wanda Parker at Bound by Blood exhibition at Luminary

Wanda Parker is the mother of Deilo Rogers, a 31-year-old man who died in custody at the Farmington Correctional Center in St. Francois County, Missouri, on June 11, 2021.  Parker stands next to her portrait on display at the opening of  the Bound by Blood exhibition at Luminary.

The exhibition is free and open to the public through from Friday, Jan. 20 to Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.  

For more information, go to The Luminary’s website.

