Queer As Funk 2 was everything but ordinary. The modern funk revue and burlesque show held Friday, May 26, at The Golden Record in the Cherokee Street neighborhood was not only a celebration for the LGBTQIA+ community, but was also a showcase of the art of seduction and sexual liberation.
Singer, songwriter and producer Paige Alyssa teamed up with burlesque extraordinaire and event producer Rose Whip. Whip produced the event while Alyssa contributed, in the role of musical director, and performed a medley of 70s and 80s soul and funk classics with their band, which features several of their close friends.
Alyssa wore a nicely cut powder blue suit, and donned a slick black bob channeling their inner Tyler, the Creator, who wore an identical getup in the “Earfquake” video.
Alyssa and their friends had the crowd rocking with their croonful renditions and stylizations of timeless hits including Anita Ward’s “Ring My Bell” Con Funk Shun’s “Love Train” “She’s a Bad Mama Jama” by Carl Carlton and more.
The band also included a couple current songs in their setlist, including Beyoncé’s longest charting hit “Cuff It.” Alyssa and fellow musician Golliday did a duet to the song. Golliday graced the stage in a beaded headpiece, a brown low plunge tie-up blouse and wide leg trousers. The pair was a match made in musical heaven.
The burlesque show also referred to as a “live variety show” was free from many limitations, labels and constraints. It showcased a tribe of individuals unapologetically themselves and not bothered by societal standards that tell them who they should be.
A lot of the acts on stage were seductive, risque, daring, and only suitable for an adult audience.
Whip performed throughout the showcase and stole with each appearance. They had everyone entertained while they approached the stage wearing a black feather boa, a long sleeve black leather dress with red ruffles peeking out of the bottom and a red cape. They looked every bit of nubian with their massive perfectly picked afro. They removed those items and revealed a matching black fringe top and bottom set.
“I love you!” An audience member yelled. “We love you too,” Whip replied.
The admiration continued for Whip as they asked if anyone was celebrating anything that night and an attendee said, “You!” Whip was surprised, but humbly flattered by the comment. “That's really sweet, can't even talk [expletive] on that.”
Twirlisha Devine, “The Black Gold Goddess of Burlesque” from Indianapolis is known for leaving a trail of fireworks and glitter wherever she goes, according to Whip.
Devine showed out to Cheryl Lynn’s “Got To Be Real.” Her larger than life body wave curls were the main character in the performance accompanied by a floor length yellow robe, matching bustier, fedora and tights. They wowed the crowd with their instant splits and high stretches as she transitioned into their sparkling matching set.
Whip referred to Rainy Moss as wild, weird, and wonderful. Moss has been an aerialist for over a decade and is known for blurring the lines of erotic, sensual and thrilling.
They jumped inside the drape hanging from the ceiling and had the crowd murmuring about how flexible they were and how fearless they had to be to climb higher and higher to the top of the ceiling. It takes a lot of core strength to do what they did and they proved it can be done.
Lavish Jules, who began her career in Milwaukee, is a member of the city’s longest established burlesque troupe The Brew City Bombshells. Jules stunned in their natural hair and entranced the audience with her flirtatious rendition of “Ring My Bell.”
All performers captivated the audience and concluded the show with The Gap Band’s “You Dropped A Bomb On Me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.