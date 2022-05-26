Long gone are the days of ax throwing only being exclusive to lumberjacks.
The activity, hurling an ax and hitting a target, has become a recreational and professional sport, and also a business enterprise for many entrepreneurs.
Kiarla “Pepper” and Rhonda “Hatchet Queen” Taylor, who are married and mothers of three children, opened “Hatchet Haus” last month in St. Charles.
The business women completed the renovation and construction for Hatchet Haus through their facilities management company, Steelo Management. The space is 5,700 square feet, which includes ax throwing lanes, a grass flower wall for selfies, a full bar, and space for food vendors.
The Taylors merged the ideas of adding another source of income and their hobby in ax throwing.
“We went to a local ax throwing business for an hour, and we really enjoyed ourselves,” Pepper said.
“I was Googling stuff to do outside of our usual date nights, and I came across it. While we were there, I imagined us having our own, and I thought it would be a fun business opportunity to take on.”
Rhonda said she’s happy they’re part of a group of Black owners working to diversify the ax throwing industry.
“Doing something outside of your comfort zone is always good,” Rhonda said. “We want to be recognized for being one of the companies in the Midwest that bring diversity to this community. It’s a vibe [ax throwing], and it's not going anywhere.”
The business has been on a steady climb upward, Pepper said, and that they’ve received a great reception since opening in April.
People who’ve never thrown an ax may be nervous or intimidated. Rhonda said the best thing newbies can do is to relax.
“Relax, what’s going to happen is going to happen,” Rhonda said. “Don’t rotate your arm too much and just have a good time.”
Pepper said Hatchet Haus planning began in July 2021, and the search for a site got underway. They decided on the St. Charles location last fall, signed a lease in December, and started renovations.
“We don’t let anyone leave the facility without sticking their ax,” Pepper said. “If they’ve never thrown an ax before, it will stick based on our instructions and coaching.”
Hatchet Haus is closed Monday through Wednesday for team-building corporate events or other private parties. It is open to the public Thursday through Saturday.
“Take A Load Off Thursdays” are karaoke nights, 5-10 p.m. Friday is ladies' night, 5 p.m.-midnight. Saturday hours are 4 p.m.-midnight. Hatchet Haus is located at 2015 Campus Drive in St. Charles.
There is an age requirement. Youths 13-17 can throw with a parent or legal guardian present, and all guests must sign a waiver.
Food vendors are available on some occasions, and outside food can be ordered.
Visit the website at https://www.hatchethausaxethrowing.com for more information.
