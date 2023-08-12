Cardi B will not be penalized for launching a microphone into the audience during a concert in Las Vegas last weekend.
“After a thorough review of this case and with the consultation from the Clark County District Attorney’s Office, this case has been closed as having insufficient evidence. No charges will be filed in relation to this case,” Las Vegas Metropolitan Police told CNN in a statement on Thursday.
“On behalf of Cardi, we appreciate the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept’s diligent and prompt resolution of this matter,” Drew Findling, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, the attorneys representing Cardi B, said in a statement Thursday afternoon.
A fan filed a report with the LVMPD on Monday after being hit by a microphone thrown off the stage.
Law enforcement say Cardi’s name wasn’t mentioned in the statement but the location on the incident report fit the same location where Cardi performed when the victim was hit.
Earlier news reports Cardi was shown on video performing at Drai’s Beach Club in Las Vegas when a fan threw a drink facing the stage.
The clip displays a beverage from a cup being splashed on her during a performance of “Bodak Yellow”. Cardi then quickly reacted by tossing her microphone into the crowd as security guards ran to the stage and into the crowd.
Another video surfaced showing Cardi and her DJ asking the crowd to pour water on her because of the heat. It's unknown if this situation happened before or after the microphone incident.
Sources: CNN.com, Today.com, TheJasmineBrand.com, Variety.com
