Director J.D. Dillard owes actor Jonathan Majors a debt of gratitude for his portrayal of real-life Korean War hero Jesse L. Brown in Devotion. The intention, grace, grit with which Majors commits to honoring the man he portrays speaks to an additional level of devotion separate from the film’s title– which is homage to the relationship between Brown and his wingman Thomas J. Hudner Jr. Majors is unwavering in his embodiment of Brown’s iron will as he represents the highest caliber of his race and paves the way for other Black navigators and aviators.
The film – inspired by the Adam Makos book Devotion: An Epic Story of Heroism, Friendship, and Sacrifice– opened in theaters nationwide on November 23 and is astonishingly only the second big screen leading man performance for Majors.
From the moment he broke through alongside Jimmie Fails and Danny Glover in the 2019 film The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Majors has been a force to be reckoned with on the big and small screen. The buzz from his stunning supporting performance in the acclaimed independent feature was still in full swing when he caught the attention of mainstream entertainment thanks to his leading role in Misha Green’s television masterpiece Lovecraft Country. It is almost inconceivable that Majors has only been making movies for five years. A 2016 graduate, he is among the recent stream of Black actors who have come straight out of the Yale School of Drama and quickly established themselves in Hollywood. They include Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Bryan Tyree Henry, Yahya Abdul Mateen II, Aja Naomi King and St. Louis’ own Marcus Henderson.
Majors is built for the heavy lifting that Devotion requires – and makes up for a large portion of the film’s shortcomings with his portrayal. Less than a decade after President Truman integrated the United States military, all eyes were on Brown as a pioneer within the Fighter Squadrons for the U.S. Navy. Brown faced the enemy of racism while simultaneously fighting to ensure the continued freedoms for a country that will not allow him to fully possess them. Brown has an ally in Hudner – portrayed by Glen Powell – and the pair forge a bond that proves stronger than death.
Devotion falls victim to the traps and tropes that are common with well-meaning historical dramas that attempt to take on the complexity of racism and discrimination – including the “white savior” and “racism in moderation” formulas. But thanks partly to Dillard and mostly to Majors, the true intention of the film is not lost.
Technical elements within the film’s combat scenes make up for the lulls during the bulky classroom training scenes and anticlimactic confrontations that make the film seem even longer than its more than two-hour screen time. Devotion takes full advantage of technology to make audiences feel as if they are mid-combat as the computer-generated bullets fly from every direction and give context to the dangers of war that can be initiated at the blink of an eye.
Anchored by Majors, the performances are the bright spot of Devotion. From the opening scene, Powell gives him the necessary space to establish Brown’s laser focus and rigidity as he attempts to fly while carrying the weight of his race on his shoulders. He leaves the rough exterior on base and instantly softens when engaging with his wife Daisy and young daughter Pam. Christina Jackson and Majors as Jesse and Daisy demonstrate Black love at its best. The pair illustrate how the covenant of unwavering support and understanding can provide the fortitude to overcome nearly any obstacle.
Devotion opened in theaters nationwide on November 23. The film is rated PG-13 with a running time of 138 minutes.
