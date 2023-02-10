Childhood best friends Kristen Harris and Sydney Ojeikere have a “TIMELESS” relationship.
Harris, a poet, and Ojeikere, an artist, chose the name TIMELESS for an exhibition that opens Feb. 11, 2023 “because we’ve been friends for years and we believe friendship is a core value that’s timeless,” Harris said.
“Also her art is timeless and my poetry is timeless.”
The women are passionate about showcasing other artists and providing them with an opportunity to shine, especially if it's their first show.
“I've always wanted to curate a show. There’s so many artists in St. Louis that aren’t featured and have never been in a show,” Ojeikere said.
“I loved the selection process because I discovered so many new artists from searching through Instagram. My main takeaway for the show is that it will be a great experience for everyone. People will come to the show and find a new favorite artist or poet.”
Stephanie Koch, former interim executive director of The Luminary, pitched for Harris to curate a poetry exhibition at the venue. Harn's accepted and included Ojeikere.
“I thought the idea was awesome,” Harris said. “[Sydney] is crazy talented with her art and with us being longtime friends I thought it would be fun to bridge the art and poetry worlds together.”
Ojeikere says she has been drawing since she learned how to use a pencil. When she was around five or six, her mom enrolled her in arts classes. She took many art classes in high school and continued in college.
It wasn’t smooth sailing, as she admittedly “got lost along the way listening to the opinions of others” that warned her art is not lucrative.
Taking pride in her Nigerian heritage, she goes by her middle name Oréoluwa [gift from God.]
“This is my gift regardless of what people say about the creative realm and making money…” This is who I am and this is my gift,” she said.
Ojeikere is a project manager for SGS & Co., where she handles the creative packaging and graphic design for Sprouts Farmers Market interiors. She also freelances in addition to her corporate job.
Harris, who goes by the name KMoney the Poet in literary settings, recently started sharing her talent with audiences. She was too shy at first, but over the last year she’s come out of her shell.
Harris works as the interim director of communications & marketing at Harris-Stowe State University. She is also a 2022 recipient of a St. Louis American Foundation Salute to Young Leaders award.
Harris and Ojeikere attended Arrowpoint Elementary, lived close to each other, were both National Honor Society and Student Council members, and played on the same soccer team.
They attended Hazelwood Southeast Middle School and graduated from Hazelwood East High School. They attended different colleges but remained close throughout and afterwards.
“Our art community is growing and thriving a lot, even within the last five years or so I've noticed a lot of change and we wanna be part of that change,” Harris said.
“TIMELESS” is on Saturday, February 11, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at The Luminary. The Luminary is located at 2701 Cherokee Street, St. Louis, Missouri.
The featured poets are KMoney the Poet, Just Aaron, Leethal the Poet, Glo.tastic, Meta4, Quiet Storm, Kaylyn McCoy, Who is Ardimus, ShyThePoet, Phree, Just Rich, TSpirit, and Renisha Lashay.
Featured artists include Sydney Oréoluwa [Ojeikere], Grand Martell, Jessica Page, Ryan Jaquess, Malik Fabian-Mahmud, alexisc., Chanel Thomas, Nyara Williams, Ebony J. Wright, Justin Mikhail Solomon, Noel Spiva, Miriah Sharee, D'Marco Turner, Tyler Small, Gabrielle Hoyle, Kyla H., Destini Clark, Brilynn Asia, Allena Marie Brazier, Inspirayshine, Roach, Ronnie The Painter and Khyraa Mitchell.
Tickets are on sale now for $10 at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/timeless-tickets-518126198407 and are $15 at the door.
For more information, visit https://www.instagram.com/timeless_stl/.
