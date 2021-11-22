Bishop Frederick and Erica Barr, pastors of Life Church International in Nashville, have released a Christmas collection of music filled with holiday cheer.
“Christmas with the Barrs” features Christmas classics and best-loved holiday songs on a 14-track collection. The duo previously released “Black Santa” featuring Derek Minor.
“It’s finally Christmas time again, and we are Godly proud to be able to bring together this amalgamation of award-winning singers to glorify God during this Christmas season,” Bishop Barr said in a release. "This project has crossed multiple genres of music with the Broadway theatrics of Erica Barr and our all-star cast of vocal guests. We are blessed and honored to have the soulful gospel sounds of the one and only Bobby Jones on this album as well."
Jones and Kyla Jade (The Voice) unite on "Jesus What A Wonderful Child," Mark Kibble of Take 6 sings "My Favorite Things," and Anne Taylor-Slaughter belts out a Jazzy rendition of "Go Tell It On The Mountain."
The "Go Tell It On The Mountain" music video, filmed in snowy mountains near Denver, can be viewed on YouTube. Danny Fuentes produced it, and he joined Antwan Freeman as videographers.
“We wanted ’Christmas with the Barrs’ to be a beautifully crafted song affair that would immerse the listener into the spirit of Christmas," Erica Barr said. "We delighted in creating music that will take them on a journey that unfolds like scenes from a theatrical play.”
The Barrs and Lance Lucas collaborated on production, and the album was released on the Barrs’s Tiger Records. It is available on all digital outlets.
After releasing “Black Santa” in December 2020, Bishop Barr said he wanted to write and sing a song that spoke directly to his beliefs and experiences of Christmas in his community.
“Our Savior coming into the world to save all mankind and the celebration of his birth,” he said. “Thereby I relish the opportunity to celebrate all cultures as well as mine as we join in with Black Santa.”
