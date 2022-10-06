Maria Ellis "Girl Conductor" is a Music Educator, Choral Conductor, Arts and Administrative Fellow for The St. Louis Symphony and currently serves as the Community Engagement Manager for The St. Louis Children’s Choirs . She is also the Founding Conductor of The Sheldon Concert Hall and Art Galleries' newly formed City of Music All-Star Chorus. She was photographed Monday Sept. 26, 2022 in the Sheldon Concert Hall in the city's Grand Arts Center.