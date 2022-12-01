Byron Waters, now known as Zeus Rebel Waters and formerly Rukka Puff, has changed over the years.
His music, style, and even physical appearance have changed. The nearly 400-pound rapper had crowds “getting crunk” back in the early 2000s. As Rukka Puff he sported a Mohawk and was the ‘Bone Crusher.’ He would stand on tables bopping to Lil John and the Eastside Boyz, ripping his shirt off, to get everyone hyped.
After a few years of what he calls “laying low” and losing nearly 200 pounds, Rukka Puff is now Zeus Rebel Waters. The Mohawk has been replaced with a clean-shaven head and a blue beard.
His style of rap has even changed. The hard bass beats inspired by rappers from the South are now a mixture of genres that he likes to call hood-pop. The table-hopping musician is now a more laid-back version of himself, and he says that all comes from changing his way of thinking and growing into his version of manhood.
Zeus Rebel Waters sat with the St. Louis American to talk about all things new with him, including his donut business Sweets By Sweetwater Donuts, his non-profit, and the literacy program he recently started.
“I feel like if your music is organically changing and your life changes and everything around you changes, then your name has to change with it,” said Waters.
The local rapper says his mind isn’t what it was back then. He’s been researching his African American history “re-learning his heritage as a Black man.”
As for his latest name, the rapper said, “The name feels like power, Zeus is a god, and I am a god within myself, so why not be Zeus.”
However, with change comes criticism. Some music fans do not accept that rap is changing; not only who raps the lyrics but the style of the music.
Waters says his music “pushes the envelope of the trend of today’s rap.” He adds rock, house music, and, electronic.
“The pressure of being an artist in our community, I feel like many of us want [artists] to fit the status quo,” he said.
“Individuality in our neighborhoods is not celebrated, younger kids aren’t taught to honor their individuality, and most fall into the trap of following trends that are non-productive. And most of the time those trends are violent.”
He says that way of thinking “is destroying our communities.”
He contends that Black people created Rock and, from his perspective, it doesn’t make sense for Black artists to not make rock-n-roll music.
It bothers him “when Black people call rock music ‘white people music.’”
Waters wants to curate music that features all genres of music from a variety of cultures too. Not just for the sake of music but for our young people he wants to introduce them to music they otherwise wouldn’t hear. He wants to give them things other privileged kids have access to, and in his start-up non-profit organization he plans to do just that.
Starrs In The Skyy Foundation and his literacy initiative Reading With Rappers has given him the opportunity to partner with Wendy’s, he is hoping he can help young Black and brown boys be a part of something more productive that will provide mentorship.
His partnership with several Wendy's franchises, including in Illinois, has a mission to close the literacy gap between young Black and brown readers and white students.
He remembers his mom telling him about how her grandmother couldn’t read or write and that people would take advantage of her.
Reading became a very important skill in his family, and his other grandmother was a reading specialist for Normandy School District for nearly 30 years.
Starting in December, the rapper will visit elementary schools in the Jennings School District reading to the students. They will discuss mental health, play educational games, and listen to positive music.
“We must keep pushing the literacy agenda amongst our kids,” said Waters.
He hopes to take his local initiative further and form it into a national campaign. Waters wants to use his platform positively and give these young Black and brown boys a positive role model to look up to.
“I just want to do my part in society,” he said.
But how does a rapper turned non-profit organizer get into the donut business?
Well, while on tour the rapper would allow himself to have one cheat day, that cheat day would be any mom-and-pop donut shop in whatever town or city he was in.
He was in Grand Island, Nebraska doing a show and came across a little donut shop owned by an older couple. He was impressed with the creativity behind how they made donuts. At that moment he decided it was something he would like to try. Sweets By Sweetwaters was born.
A favorite is his “St. Lunatics donut” which comes with a vanilla or chocolate glaze and crushed Red Hot Riplets chips. The Rukka Puff donut comes with vanilla or chocolate glaze with Cocoa Puff cereal.
The entrepreneur has partnered with local donut shop owners to learn all that he needs to know about the donut business. Right now the donut business owner doesn’t have his brick-and-mortar, but says he is working day and night to get one up.
However, Sweets By SweetWaters makes deliveries and says anyone looking to try his donuts can reach him by texting donuts to 314-374-3307. He calls it ‘Donut Dash’.
The rapper, entrepreneur, and philanthropist says he is willing to go the extra mile to make his dreams come true. But also help fulfill dreams of the most vulnerable, “our kids.”
Ashley Winters is a Report for America reporter for the St. Louis American
