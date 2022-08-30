COCA Co-Artistic Directors of Dance Antonio Douthit-Boyd and Kirven Douthit-Boyd recently received Dance Teacher Awards at the 2022 Dance Teacher Awards held at The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture in NYC. The Douthit-Boyds are among eight extraordinary dance educators who will be celebrated for shaping the next generation of dancers.
Dance Teacher Awards are given to dance educators who have a unique impact on their students and/or community, strive to bring out the best in their students as dancers and people, have a thoughtful and forward-thinking approach to pedagogy, are dedicated to their own continued learning, prioritize dancers’ mental and physical health and safety, and are committed to anti-racism, equity, and inclusion.
As co-artistic directors of dance at COCA, the Douthit-Boyds oversee the Pre-Professional Division Dance Program, which includes three student companies—Ballet Eclectica, COCAdance, and COCA Hip-Hop Crew, and provides advanced curriculum to student artists who have committed to training in dance. They also manage all aspects of COCA’s broader dance department, which provides classes for students of all ages and backgrounds.
Prior to COCA, they were principal artists with the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, performing internationally and working with world-renowned choreographers. In 2021, they received the Excellence in Arts Award from the Arts and Education Council in St. Louis.
