Coming off the hills of their recent west coast arena touring, comedy greats Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle bring their five-city co-headlined 2023 U.S. Arena Tour to St. Louis on Jan. 22 at the Enterprise Center. Other cities include Oklahoma City, Memphis, Birmingham, and Charleston.
“Arguably the two greatest stand-up comedians of their generation, Rock and Chappelle are not just comics, they’re good friends who express ranging views while celebrating their mutual respect for each other,” the promoter told the Los Angeles Times in a statement.
Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle’s joint show comes to Enterprise Center Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.
Tickets range from $76.50-$296.50. Tickets officially go on sale this Friday, Jan. 6 at 10 am and will be available for purchase at https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/06005D9D992C3009
