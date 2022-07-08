A familiar face from local television in St. Louis, Mikala McGhee, former Fox 2 news, and sports reporter, recently won the Miss Missouri USA pageant in May. Although she’s temporarily traded in her microphone, she’s more than ready for the new journey she has embarked on.
“This is something new and very exciting that I did not see or predict would happen in my lifetime, but now that I’m on this ride I’ve been enjoying every second of it,” McGhee said.
Her reason for entering the competition comes from her viewing herself as a multifaceted individual. She became genuinely intrigued by the pageantry arena after meeting 2019 Miss Missouri USA winner Joye Forrest. Her interest motivated her to research the organization and then realize it would be a great opportunity for her career and her growth as a person.
“A lot of the things that they [Miss Missouri USA] were pushing and promoting were ideals, values, and business models I saw for myself,” McGhee said. “Once I felt that and got confirmation from God after a lot of prayers and some nights thinking about it, I just went ahead and pulled the trigger. Here we are today.”
People unknowledgeable of pageants may assume they can quit their day job and everything will just fall into place. While McGhee has paused her journalism career for a limited time, she said she has still been keeping busy in other areas such as doing freelance reporting, working at her family funeral home, Archway Memorial Chapel, and manning her and her father’s fireworks stand.
Not to mention she also has Miss Missouri USA she’s responsible for including serving as the state’s spokesperson, managing all social media platforms for the state within the USA system, along with hosting, emceeing, and giving back to the community.
“I’ve been very busy on the go,” McGhee said. “It's been a lot of early mornings and late nights. At this time of my life, I have to make sacrifices to get to where I want to be. I'll gladly do that and have these long days to see my vision and my dream come to life.”
As expected McGhee has been actively learning a lot about herself through her new normal.
“I’ve learned I can push myself and focus whenever I really put my mind to something,” McGhee said. “I dive all in with no regrets, no hesitation, and no self-doubt. I think that’s one of the most beautiful transformations I’ve seen about myself. I’m getting back to this woman I’ve always wanted to be and learning to present myself and carry myself with lots of confidence.”
McGhee has not only learned a lot from herself, but she’s also learned lots from Forrest, her coach and former Miss Arkansas USA Kim Forsyth, and Miss United States 2019, Alexia Robinson. One of the most valuable lessons she’s learned from them all is to stay true to yourself.
“It's easy to point out when someone’s being fake, but always endearing when you’re around someone that’s unapologetically themselves,” McGhee said.
Some see women in pageants and in their regular lives thriving in their careers and may think they have it all, but sometimes what’s seen on the outside isn’t always what it appears to be.
Former Miss USA 2019, Cheslie Kryst, and Miss Alabama Zoe Sozo Bethel's deaths’ shocked the world when it was discovered they died by suicide.
In the middle of an ongoing COVID-19 pandemic mixed with daily life issues in general, one might wonder what keeps McGhee sane despite her peer's recent mental health struggles. McGhee said her faith in God keeps her grounded, centered, self-aware and hopeful about life. She also stated her athletic background has helped keep her together.
“I’m very aware of my body and the things I need to do to get in the best physical and mental shape to perform at my best,” McGhee said.
McGhee said she aspires to inspire young girls and older women who need to hear encouragement to help them keep going.
“It doesn’t matter how old you are or who you are in life if you don’t have the tools or means to do something you know you can figure out,” McGhee said.
Details are still pending for the date and location of Miss USA 2022.
“I’m grateful for the love and support people have been sending me in their presence, from afar, on Instagram, and Facebook,” McGhee said. “I want St. Louis to be represented in a positive light and to be a role model, and voice for my community on the big stage.”
McGhee’s next goal after competing is to return back to broadcasting, and create and host her own game show.
