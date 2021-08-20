The Saint Louis Art Museum has expanded the 30-year-old Romare Bearden Graduate Museum Fellowship from a one-year paid fellowship to a two-year paid fellowship. A new fellow will begin work each year, which will allow first-year fellows to work closely with those completing their second year of the program.
Because of the change, this summer the Museum welcomed two new fellows—Shaka Myrick as the inaugural two-year fellow for 2021-2023 and Delyn Stephenson as a one-year fellow for 2021-2022.
Myrick received a bachelor’s degree in painting at the University of Missouri in Columbia and spent the next decade working and interning at the NYCH Art Gallery in Chicago, the Museum of Contemporary Art Denver and the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art and the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art in Kansas City. She received a master’s degree in art history from the University of Missouri–Kansas City, where she concentrated on West African culture and presence in Brazil. Last year, Myrick curated “Real Black,” the first exhibition featuring all Black artists at the UMKC Gallery of Art.
Stephenson received a bachelor’s degree in art history and archaeology at the University of Missouri in Columbia and a master’s degree in history through the Museums, Public History, and Heritage program at the University of Missouri–St. Louis. While at UMSL, Stephenson worked with the Griot Museum of Black History to create the exhibition “Still We Thrive: The Neighborhoods of Fountain Park, Lewis Place, and The Ville.” She also completed an internship with the Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis and worked at the National Blues Museum in St. Louis.
About the Romare Bearden Graduate Museum Fellowship
The Romare Bearden Graduate Museum Fellowship is a critical component in the museum’s long-established commitment to increase diversity among its professional staff. Past fellows hold key positions at acclaimed museums throughout the country, including the Saint Louis Art Museum, the Art Institute of Chicago, National Gallery of Art, Philadelphia Museum of Art and University of Texas at Austin. Visit slam.org/beardenfund to learn more.
Admission to the Saint Louis Art Museum is free to all every day. For more information, call 314.721.0072 or visit slam.org
