The brilliance of St. Louis native Sterling K. Brown and his magnificent co-star Regina Hall conjures up enough conviction for audiences to see Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul through to the end. Unfortunately, all the talent and chemistry in the world won’t deliver audiences from what ends up being an insufficiently funny film caught between genres that never quite serves the audience most likely to lend support.
On the short list of films to receive overwhelming buzz at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, the satire/dark comedy/social critique makes its way to mainstream audiences this weekend when it opens in theatres nationwide on Friday, September 2. The twin sister creative team of Adamma and Adanne, known collectively as The Ebo Sisters are behind the film. Adamma Ebo makes her directorial debut while Adanne serves as producer.
The big names attached to the feature film debut of writer-director Adamma Ebo don’t stop with its stars. Academy Award winners Daniel Kaluuya and Jordan Peele are attached to the project as producers. So are the film’s leading actors.
Brown and Hall star in Honk For Jesus as a disgraced megachurch pastor and his blindly devoted first lady attempting to redeem their reputation and fledgling ministry after being rocked by scandal. Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs has become immersed in serving himself through his ministry at Wander to Greater Paths Baptist Church. Somewhere along the way he deems himself impervious to scandal and acts accordingly. He finds out the hard way that devotion has its limits – well, except for when it comes to his wife Trinitie Childs. She is as committed to stand by her man – even if it is mostly for the sake of the status that comes with the role of first lady – as she is to her faith.
Because of indiscretions that mirrored a real-life scandal within the Atlanta faith community, WTGP – which once boasted enough members to constitute its own county – has dwindled to a membership of less than a half-dozen. To make matters worse, their former protégés in the ministry have courted WTGP members to their own up and coming megachurch – which is a thorn in the side of Pastor Lee-Curtis and First Lady Trinitie Childs’ miraculous comeback.
The film fleshes out the story of Adamma’s 2018 short film of the same name. The blistering portrait of a pastor who falls far short of glory and watches his ministry spiral down consequently was hailed at Sundance for its satirical examination. Critics and cinephiles praised the film – and rightfully so for The Ebo Sisters ambition in tackling a traditional Black experience through the lens of pure satire. Honk For Jesus is a Black comedy and a black comedy – but without the safety net of slapstick, physical comedy or the inside jokes that are go-to cackles within Black culture. The risk comes with the reward of being innovative within the space of Black filmmaking. But their creative liberties also come at the expense of losing what could have been a hilarious or somberly self-reflective piece of cinematic art that Black culture could properly laugh at, argue with or both. There is one scene where audiences will truly understand what could have been, had the sisters dialed into the natural comedy that is at every turn within our culture.
Honk For Jesus is unrealized potential at every angle. The lack of structured and/or strategized humor won’t sit well – especially among a group who takes pride in their ability to “laugh to keep from crying.” The social criticism without depth, emotional accountability, self-reflection, awareness or even acknowledgement makes it hard to discern the point of it all. And that’s compounded by the fact that the film comes with no discernable resolution.
But the saving grace of Honk for Jesus can be found in the performances. Brown and Hall deserve a love offering from the congregation of Black moviegoers for their portrayal of the Childs’ as they face countless hurdles on their attempted path to redemption. Brown’s Childs is the personification of a cult of personality. He effectively conveys the character’s shortcomings. He is a flawed man who has designated himself as a victim of his own poor choices – which he is convinced will be used as a testimony to further exalt his ministry. Regina Hall is breathtaking as a woman who has decided her destiny is tied to being the foundation of her man’s ministry and the trappings that come with the status of first lady. Nicole Beharie and Cophidance’s portrayal as heir-apparent preaching power couple Shakura Sumpter and Keon Sumpter add a delicious spicy kick to the on-screen dynamics of Honk For Jesus.
Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul opens in theatres nationwide on Friday, September 2. The film is rated R with a running time of 102 minutes.
