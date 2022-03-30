Convincing people you're funny while telling jokes in front of a sold-out crowd isn't an easy task. It's a skill that takes time to master. If unsuccessful there is no laughter or crowd interaction.
It is no different on stage in St. Louis or another city. Over the years comics including Steve Harvey and the late Charlie Murphy have commented on how tough of a crowd St. Louis can be. If it is not feeling your routine, it won't hide it.
Atlanta native Desi Banks proved he is more than an online sensation.
Banks gained a cult fan base after posting comedy skits with titles including, "How Hood Dudes Be" and videos with his fan-favorite character, an imaginary friend named "Parlay."
He sold-out five shows March 18-20, at Helium Comedy Club during his "Beyond the Internet" Tour, leaving the audience with their sides hurting and tears in their eyes from laughter.
His set was anything but politically correct. It was witty, controversial, and relatable. Topics included cannabis, race, coronavirus, and pop culture.
Megan Thee Stallion's ongoing case involving whether Tory Lanez shot her has been discussed since news surfaced about it in 2020.
Banks didn't shy away from the controversy, admitting he doesn't believe Lanez shot her.
"All this time ain't seen no bullet wound or crutches, you just see her shaking her a**," Banks said. "If she did get shot, I bet she made that ahh noise [mocking Megan's trademark adlib she does on every song]. Real hot girl s**t Nah that's real hot bullet s**t, yo foot on fire, that was crazy."
In good fun, as most comedians do, he teased and poked fun at the front row audience members, including a young woman who rested her mask on her chin rather than covering her face.
"Your mask not on like COVID not going on, that's on her chin ain't save s**t she got on a chin strap," Banks said.
He continued his routine saying when COVID-19 first hit, people weren't taking it seriously because they got their stimulus check and PPP loan money.
Of course, being in St. Louis, he made some content suitable for the city. While it is an offensive term, countless natives and residents refer to local Chinese restaurants as "Chinamen's." Banks said one of the establishments was his first stop off the plane.
He concluded his set with a hilarious storytime about his experience with a mature woman named Dorothy that went from 0 to 100 real quick. It was the perfect end to his performance of everyday scenarios and bizarre situations that intrigued the 28-year-old.
Fellow Atlanta native Athlon Walker set the tone for the headliner's appearance with remarks about today's love making music differing from yesteryear’s and his reenactment of Black church pastors.
He asked who makes the best love music. Someone from the crowd yelled R. Kelly, then he went on to ask who still listens to his music, and the response varied, with the majority admitting they still listen to his songs.
"Can't get rid of R. Kelly; he wrote too many songs," Walker said. "If you cancel him, you gotta cancel the songs he wrote for other people."
He quoted what he called the Book of Cardi B similar to biblical testaments but much different. He referenced lyrics from "Bodak Yellow," comparing her line about her wearing red bottom bloody shoes to the "Blood of Jesus."
The crowd enjoyed him and received his routine well.
Deshawn Reid, known professionally as "Detroit Reid," was the first act of the evening and immediately showed he has no filter, but in a funny way.
He said he has a deep love for St. Louis women because, from what he's seen in other cities, local women view their bodies more positively and are more comfortable with their looks.
"I love St. Louis y'all got real women out here yeah, got real stomachs out here, we went to Mississippi, [they] got three-four body shapers on," Reid said.
The rest of his content was most definitely suitable for a mature audience. It talked about his curious sexual explorations as a youth and reminiscing of BET Uncut, including Nelly's infamous "Tip Drill" video.
He unapologetically revealed his admiration for ladies of a certain age.
[They] got a real bed in the house with the headboard," Reid said.
"You spend the night at a young girl's house; they got a blow-up mattress and make it up like a real bed."
While his set was more raunchy, profanity, and over-the-top, the crowd found him funny.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.