Here are some of the events taking place on the MLK national holiday in St. Louis, Jan. 16, 2023:
Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration at Bayer YMCA
- When: Monday, January 16, 2023, 7 – 9 am
- Location: Bayer YMCA, 5555 Page Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63112
- Cost: Free, but you must pre-register
Small Hands … Big Difference at Mirowitz
- When: Monday, January 16, 2023, 9:30 – 11:30 am
- Location: 348 S. Mason Rd., St. Louis, MO 63141
- Cost: Free
54th Annual MLK March
The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Committee of St. Louis, MO. will be celebrating its 54th Observance in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the National Holiday, Monday, January 16, 2023.
The committee aims to deal with and drive out the three evils: Poverty, Racism and Violence, promote Voter Registration to help to create the beloved community for which Dr. Martin Luther King gave his life. If not now, When?
9:00am: Elected officials, community, faith, and labor leaders will meet on the steps of the Old Courthouse to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
10:00am: The march will begin at the Old Courthouse, 11 N 4th St
St. Louis, 63102
UMSL
2023 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Observance
11:00am: Touhill Performing Arts Center
Featuring: Cliff Albright, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Black Voters Matter.
Musical Performance: The Sheldon's All-Star Chorus under the direction of Maria A. Ellis, Director
Mistress of Ceremony: Tierra K. Parks Brown, Writer. Speaker. Educator.
Missouri History Museum
10:00–11:00am | Youth Activism Workshop (recommended for ages 12–18)
AT&T Multipurpose Room
Youth will explore and analyze primary sources to gain a greater understanding of the history of the civil rights movement. Then, using their own experiences and analyzing historical examples of justice and injustice, young people will question, explain, elaborate, and interpret their concepts of societal justice. Youth are also invited to join a special open dialogue facilitated by Tabari Coleman after the workshop, where they can talk freely with one another about their thoughts on race and activism.
10:15–11:00am | Step into the Story with the STL Black Authors of Children’s Literature
Lee Auditorium
The St. Louis Black Authors of Children’s Literature will present a storytelling performance along with original spoken-word affirmations and life-affirming music by DJ KP da Kid. Stick around until the end for a special children’s book giveaway generously provided by Ready Readers.
10:30am–2:00pm | Make-and-Takes and Black History Scavenger Hunt
Grand Hall tables
Drop in anytime! Families can make advocacy-inspired crafts and go on a self-guided scavenger hunt through the galleries.
11:15am–12:15pm | Youth Activism Workshop (recommended for ages 6–12)
AT&T Multipurpose Room
Kids will explore the broader context of the civil rights movement through a variety of primary sources and evaluate how activists communicate their messages through images and words. Then they will identify and explain issues they care about by creating a poster that advocates for their views. Caregivers are invited to join us after the workshop for an open dialogue on race and parenting facilitated by Tabari Coleman. The conversation will address how we can process and talk about current events and race-related issues with our children.
1:00–1:45pm and 2:30–3:15pm | MLK Movement Workshop with Mama Lisa
AT&T Multipurpose Room
Learn about the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. and those who have fought for civil rights through a special workshop that incorporates music, movement, and storytelling. Celebrate the achievements of Dr. King on a story-dance journey with Mama Lisa. Children will learn about segregation and the effect it had on young Martin King.
_____________________________________________________
Washington University
The 36th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemoration (Danforth Campus)
2:00pm – 3:30pm: Graham Chapel, Washington University. The program is free and open to the public.
Student Co-Hosts: Raevyn Ferguson, Association of Black Students, PresidentMiriam Silberman, Student Union, President
Greetings: Beverly Wendland, Ph.D., Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs
Remarks: Andrew D. Martin, Ph.D., Washington University Chancellor
Keynote: Geoff K. Ward, Ph.D., Professor of African and African-American Studies, Faculty Affiliate in Sociology and American Culture Studies, and Director of the WashU & Slavery Project
Performance: Black Anthology, Washington University student-run production group celebrating Black culture and the Washington University Concert Choir
Closing: Rev. Callista Isabelle, Director for Religious, Spiritual and Ethical Life
Reception: Danforth University Center, Tisch Commons
For More Information: contact Rudolph Clay, MLK Commemoration Committee Chair, at (314) 935-5059. Email: rudolphc@wustl.edu
The IN UNISON Chorus and St. Louis Symphony Orchestra
7:30pm: The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, Music Director Stéphane Denève, and St. Louis Symphony IN UNISON Chorus Director Kevin McBeth invite the St. Louis community to join the SLSO for a concert honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., at 7:30 p.m. Monday Jan. 16 at Powell Hall.
Supported by Commerce Bank, there is no admission charge, and tickets can be acquired at slsa.org or by calling the SLSO Box Office at 314-534-1700. Reservations are required.
The concert will also be broadcast live on KWMU 90.7 St. Louis Public Radio.
