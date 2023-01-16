Montgomery march led by Kings, Abernathy, Rosa Parks, Bunche

In this photo by the late Moneta Sleet Jr., Rosa Parks, Dr. and Mrs. Ralph Abernathy, Dr. Ralph Bunche, and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and Mrs. Coretta Scott lead marchers into Montgomery, 1965, printed c.1970. Saint Louis Art Museum, Gift of the Johnson Publishing Company. 

 Courtesy of Ford Foundation, J. Paul Getty Trust, John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, Andrew W. Mellon Foundation and Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture

Here are some of the events taking place on the MLK national holiday in St. Louis, Jan. 16, 2023:

Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration at Bayer YMCA

Join us as we honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a commemorative breakfast and awards ceremony.
__________________________________________________

Small Hands … Big Difference at Mirowitz

Small Hands … Big Difference will bring our community’s youngest social activists together for an opportunity to answer Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s challenge that we “do something for others.” Join us for a morning of song and movement, social action, a PJ Library station, and the chance to get a little messy, too.
 

54th Annual MLK March

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Committee of St. Louis, MO. will be celebrating its 54th Observance in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the National Holiday, Monday, January 16, 2023.

The committee aims to deal with and drive out the three evils: Poverty, Racism and Violence, promote Voter Registration to help to create the beloved community for which Dr. Martin Luther King gave his life. If not now, When?

9:00am: Elected officials, community, faith, and labor leaders will meet on the steps of the Old Courthouse to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. 

10:00am:  The march will begin at the Old Courthouse, 11 N 4th St

St. Louis, 63102

UMSL

2023 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Observance

11:00am: Touhill Performing Arts Center

Featuring: Cliff Albright, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Black Voters Matter. 

Musical Performance: The Sheldon's All-Star Chorus under the direction of Maria A. Ellis, Director 

Mistress of Ceremony:  Tierra K. Parks Brown, Writer. Speaker. Educator.

Missouri History Museum

10:00–11:00am | Youth Activism Workshop (recommended for ages 12–18)

AT&T Multipurpose Room

Youth will explore and analyze primary sources to gain a greater understanding of the history of the civil rights movement. Then, using their own experiences and analyzing historical examples of justice and injustice, young people will question, explain, elaborate, and interpret their concepts of societal justice. Youth are also invited to join a special open dialogue facilitated by Tabari Coleman after the workshop, where they can talk freely with one another about their thoughts on race and activism.

10:15–11:00am | Step into the Story with the STL Black Authors of Children’s Literature

Lee Auditorium

The St. Louis Black Authors of Children’s Literature will present a storytelling performance along with original spoken-word affirmations and life-affirming music by DJ KP da Kid. Stick around until the end for a special children’s book giveaway generously provided by Ready Readers.

10:30am–2:00pm | Make-and-Takes and Black History Scavenger Hunt

Grand Hall tables

Drop in anytime! Families can make advocacy-inspired crafts and go on a self-guided scavenger hunt through the galleries.

11:15am–12:15pm | Youth Activism Workshop (recommended for ages 6–12)

AT&T Multipurpose Room

Kids will explore the broader context of the civil rights movement through a variety of primary sources and evaluate how activists communicate their messages through images and words. Then they will identify and explain issues they care about by creating a poster that advocates for their views. Caregivers are invited to join us after the workshop for an open dialogue on race and parenting facilitated by Tabari Coleman. The conversation will address how we can process and talk about current events and race-related issues with our children.

1:00–1:45pm and 2:30–3:15pm | MLK Movement Workshop with Mama Lisa

AT&T Multipurpose Room

Learn about the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. and those who have fought for civil rights through a special workshop that incorporates music, movement, and storytelling. Celebrate the achievements of Dr. King on a story-dance journey with Mama Lisa. Children will learn about segregation and the effect it had on young Martin King.

_____________________________________________________

Washington University

The 36th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemoration (Danforth Campus) 

2:00pm – 3:30pm:  Graham Chapel, Washington University. The program is free and open to the public.

Student Co-Hosts: Raevyn Ferguson, Association of Black Students, PresidentMiriam Silberman, Student Union, President

Greetings: Beverly Wendland, Ph.D., Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Remarks: Andrew D. Martin, Ph.D., Washington University Chancellor

Keynote: Geoff K. Ward, Ph.D., Professor of African and African-American Studies, Faculty Affiliate in Sociology and American Culture Studies, and Director of the WashU & Slavery Project

Performance: Black Anthology, Washington University student-run production group celebrating Black culture and the Washington University Concert Choir

Closing: Rev. Callista Isabelle, Director for Religious, Spiritual and Ethical Life

Reception: Danforth University Center, Tisch Commons

For More Information: contact Rudolph Clay, MLK Commemoration Committee Chair, at (314) 935-5059.  Email: rudolphc@wustl.edu 

The IN UNISON Chorus and St. Louis Symphony Orchestra

7:30pm:  The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, Music Director Stéphane Denève, and St. Louis Symphony IN UNISON Chorus Director Kevin McBeth invite the St. Louis community to join the SLSO for a concert honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., at 7:30 p.m. Monday Jan. 16 at Powell Hall.

Supported by Commerce Bank, there is no admission charge, and tickets can be acquired at slsa.org or by calling the SLSO Box Office at 314-534-1700. Reservations are required.

The concert will also be broadcast live on KWMU 90.7 St. Louis Public Radio.

