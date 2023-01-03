Fred White, drummer of the legendary band Earth, Wind & Fire, has died at the age of 67.
Fred’s brother and bandmate, Verdine White confirmed his death in an Instagram post on Jan 1. A cause of death wasn’t stated.
“Dearest Family Friends and Fans.....Our family is saddened today With the loss of an amazing and talented family member, Our beloved brother Frederick Eugene "Freddie" White. He joins our brothers Maurice, Monte and Ronald in heaven and is now drumming with the angels!,” Verdine wrote. “Child protégé, member of the EWF ORIGINAL 9, with gold records at the young age of 16 years old! He was brother number 4 in the family lineup. But more than that at home and beyond he was the wonderful bro that was always entertaining and delightfully mischievous! And we could always count on him to make a seemingly bad situation more light hearted! He will live in our hearts forever, rest in power beloved Freddie!!”
As a young drum maestro, he toured with Donny Hathaway before graduating high school. He joined EWF before his 20th birthday in 1974.
The band achieved commercial success with “Shining Star” debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The group is responsible for other megahits including “September” “Boogie Wonderland” and more.
Fred left the band in the early 1980s, but he was present for their Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction in 2000. He continued singing with artists including Diana Ross and Bonnie Raitt. He most recently appeared on Ross’ 2021 comeback album.
Source: https://pitchfork.com/
