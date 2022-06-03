St. Louis own rap mega star Nelly is known for representing the region. His tradition continues this weekend as he prepares to take the stage as part of the festivities for the first-ever Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series. The event is presented by TicketSmarter and is expected to draw more than 80,000 over the course of the weekend.
“We promised our fans a world-class event, and this festival will deliver on a whole new level,” said Curtis Francois, Owner and CEO of Worldwide Technology Raceway. “Collectively, with our incredible partners World Wide Technology, we have developed a phenomenal lineup of entertainment and engagement opportunities that show the world how excited the St. Louis region is about hosting this race.”
Race weekend will officially kick off on Thursday, June 2 with a NASCAR hauler parade through downtown St. Louis and the free Ballpark Village Fan Fest presented by Enterprise from 4-8 p.m.
Live performances will begin at the Ballpark Village Fan Fest presented by Enterprise on Thursday, June 2, and will continue at World Wide Technology Raceway on Friday, June 3; Saturday, June 4; and Sunday, June 5, concluding with a post-race concert.
Nelly won’t be the only St. Louis music favorite on the roster for the weekend. Additional performances will include by The Muny, St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, Jazz St. Louis and The Sheldon. Among the featured artists will include “The Voice” finalist Kennedy Holmes, Keyon Harrold, Brian Owens, Jean Baylor and Shedrick Mitchell. Lamar Harris, The Red and Black Brass Band, Malena Smith and Marquise Knox are among the many names billed to perform.
In addition to live music, several interactive STEM activities including RaceAR – featuring first-of-its-kind augmented reality race simulations developed by World Wide Technology – will be demonstrated on the Midway. Community youth programs will showcase robotics, karting and STEM through hands-on activities, while an esports tournament determines the winner of a 16-team local high school double-elimination contest hosted live on the Midway prior to the NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday.
“St. Louis is making history with the Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series race weekend – a spectacular, must-see four-day celebration for our region,” said David L. Steward, Founder and Chairman of World Wide Technology. “When not cheering for the world’s best drivers, fans will enjoy several genres of live music and activities that showcase technology and innovation, reflecting our goal of making World Wide Technology Raceway the most tech-forward track, entertainment and education venue in racing.”
All parties involved are thrilled as a new tradition starts in the region with Enjoy Illinois 300.
“We knew our fans were hungry for a NASCAR Cup Series race and the response since the announcement in September has been tremendous,” Francois said. “With world class racing, live entertainment and endless fun on the Midway, this Sunday will bring lasting memories for many people and I can’t wait to greet them alongside our sponsor and corporate partners who have helped make this all possible.”
The Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series will take place from June 2- June 5 at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois. For additional information, visit https://www.nascar.com/2022/enjoy-illinois-300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.