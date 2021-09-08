For the 2021-2022 season, COCA will present wUNDERland on Dec. 16-19, a hip-hop twist on the childhood favorite film Alice in Wonderland. The performance is led under the creative direction and choreography of Anthony “Redd” Williams, hip-hop crew artistic director. The production breathes new life into the age old tale with dazzling costumes, visual effects, contemporary music and cutting-edge hip-hop choreography.