Christian Kitchens discussed his upcoming Black Rep mainstage debut as a lead – the title character in the Nathan Alan Davis play Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea – with the poise and grace of a veteran.
There were no jitters or nerves that could easily come with bearing the weight of the production on one’s shoulders. He did, however, exude an understated sense of excitement and joy about sharing a story he felt so deeply connected with.
“There are a lot of things that coincide with my own life. In that way I feel like the role was made for me,” Kitchens said. “Not in every way, because he was kind of goofy. But I do enjoy presenting his point of view and how he sees the world.”
The play opens this week and will continuethrough July 23rd at Washington University’s Edison Theatre as the culminating production of The Black Rep’s 45th season.
Dontrell Jones III is a young man on a mission. Despite shortcomings that could impede the journey, the 18-year-old hits the pause button on his own promising future and takes it upon himself to discover his family’s history in the efforts of revealing – and restoring – their generational legacy.
“There is a line in the play where he [Dontrell] says, ‘Even though I don’t know why I am supposed to do certain things, I can’t not do them,” Kitchens said. “’You can take away the reasons, but you still have the causes.’ The causes and effects of what I do will not only affect myself, but my friends, my family and those around me.”
Black Rep Founder and Producing Director Ron Himes directs the play. He brings the production home to St. Louis after a successful run at the Nebraska Repertory Theatre this past November.
“Davis’ work explores the lengths and depths to which we must go to rewrite history’s wrongs,” Himes said of the play. “The result is a powerful coming of age tale filled with love and hope that will appeal to a wide audience and is sure to spark thoughtful conversations.”
Kitchens pointed out that like with many Black plays, lineage is at the core of Dontrell’s journey. The deeper he immersed himself into the role, the more entertained the notion of conducting his own familial research.
“There are tests and other things you can do – but here is so much more that I want to know,” Kitchens said. “I can feel what the character feels when it comes to needing to have the information and not having access to it. But this story urges people to just dig in. Even when you don’t know where your roots start – just dig in.”
Kitchens, an Atlanta native, recent graduate of The American Musical and Dramatic Academy (AMDA), Los Angeles and a Black Rep second year acting fellow, is in good company with the ensemble of Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea. The production also stars LaKesha Glover, Olajuwon Davis, Brannon Evans, Lucy Graff, Claire McClannan, and Mehki Mitchell.
The play will inspire audiences to find their respective roots. It will also compel them to move forward in life with the intention of honoring those who endured unspeakable horrors and made unimaginable sacrifices so that future generations could have the opportunity to eventually thrive.
“We all have that similar tree that we are rooted from – ancestrally in Africa,” Kitchens said. “A lot of people pray to the ancestors and pray to those who are in the past to help guide them and lead them.
I feel like it is important to know about those who were fighting for me to make sure I was able to do what I’m able to do now.”
The Black Rep’s presentation of Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea continues through July 23 at Washington University’s Edison Theatre, 6445 Forsyth Blvd. For tickets and additional information, call (314) 534-3807 or visit www.theblackrep.org.
