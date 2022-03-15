Javon “Jay” Kendrick is a champion cheerleader who hails from St. Louis, and moved to Texas to compete in its advanced cheerleading scene.
He excelled with three famous teams. One, the Grand World Champions Cheer Athletic Cheetahs, performed on “America's Got Talent.” Another, Cheer AthleticsWildcats, won the Grand World Championship in 2021 and other U.S. championships.
Kendrick called Navarro College Cheerleading, “the most life-changing team.” It was featured in a Netflix documentary that centered on creation of the television series “Cheer.”
He has since moved to The University of Alabama to continue cheering, and shared thoughts on his career and future with The St. Louis American during a recent Dallas competition where several of his former St. Louis teammates were competing.
St. Louis American: What neighborhood did you grow up in in St. Louis?
Kendrick: I grew up in University City. I still have my grandpa who lives there. He currently lives at my grandmother's house. She has passed away. I have a couple uncles and cousins who live there as well.
STLA: What’s the difference between the cheer culture in St. Louis and Texas?
Kendrick: Everything's bigger in Texas. Everything is so much larger [the atmosphere, the cheerleading gyms.] There's many more people and it’s so much more chaotic than St.Louis, because Texas is a big powerhouse when it comes to cheerleading and that is one of the main reasons I came down, to grow in that aspect.
STLA: What do you miss most about St. Louis?
Kendrick: Honestly, I miss the food. I can’t compare St. Louis food to any other food. It’s so amazing. The ghetto fried rice is what I miss the most.
STLA: How do you think the sport has changed since you started cheering?
Kendrick: I feel like cheer is [a sport] that keeps evolving. There’s always new skills being created and new aspects of cheer that keep growing ‘til this day [tumbling and stunts become more advanced every season]. Cheers in 2012 aren't the same as in 2022. It grows so much and there is so much you can do in this sport.
Taylor McIntosh is a St. Louis American intern and competes nationally with Cheer St. Louis.
