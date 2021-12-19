Yolanda Adams, Serayah and a bevy of Black stars are uniting on BET’s Kingdom Business, a music-driven drama, filming in Atlanta that will debut in 2022.
Adams stars as the reigning “Queen of Gospel” Denita Jordan, while Serayah is cast as Rbel, a young gospel star with a troubled past. Sparks begin flying when she challenges Jordan for her crown.
Both Adams and Serayah will be featured in musical performances during the eight-episode first season.
Written by John Sakmar and Kerry Lenhart, co-creators of the series Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Kingdom Business will explore the gospel music industry through the lenses of family, faith, love, and the redemptive power of music, according to a release.
Michael Jai White stars as Julius “Caesar” Jones, a powerful producer and Jordan’s former collaborator turned rival; Michael Beach plays Calvin, Jordan’s husband and Bishop of First Kingdom Church; and Chaundre A. Hall-Broomfield plays the Jordans’ son, Taj.
DeVon Franklin, Holly Carter, multi-Grammy-award-winner Kirk Franklin, and Michael Van Dyck serve as executive directors of the series which follows Jordan, who runs an in-house record label, Kingdom Records and is acting as First Lady of First Kingdom Church.
She is determined to guard her family and its many secrets at all costs. Just as Jordan is enjoying the fruits of her labor, her world begins to unravel when Rbel, a former exotic dancer, begins to threaten her status.
The recurring cast includes Tamar Braxton as Sasha, La’Miya Good as Essence, Aspen Kennedy as Zyan, Kiandra Richardson as C.J. Jordan-Walker, Kajuana Shuford Marie as Dani, and Sam Malone as Dex.
Adams has sold nearly 10 million albums worldwide, with several achieving multi-platinum status. She has won four Grammy Awards, five BET Awards, six NAACP Image Awards, six Soul Train Music Awards, two BMI Awards, and 16 Stellar Awards, among others.
She was the first Gospel artist to be awarded an American Music Award. She made her acting debut in 2009 on BET’s The Mo’Nique Show.
Best known for her breakout role as Tiana Brown in Fox’s Empire, Serayah recurs on Starz’s Black Mafia Family and recently starred in the feature films Envy and Favorite Son. She also plays a recurring arc on Netflix’s True Story opposite Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes.
