Girls Inc. of St. Louis welcomed April Showers, owner of Afro Unicorn, to join them on May 10, 2023 in a read-aloud of her book ‘A Magical Day’ and an interactive motivational speech tailored to inspire young girls to follow their dreams.
Cheryl Jones, president, and CEO of the local chapter said having role models like Showers visit Girls Inc, gives the girls an image of who they can become.
“April Showers is a person like us, she comes from a community very similar to some of our girls. She had a vision and a dream and she made it into a reality,” said Jones. “Black girl magic is who she is.”
Jones hopes the girls are inspired to start putting their goals and dreams into action and hopefully one day they can be like the national entrepreneur.
Showers graced the organization making her debut dancing down the red carpet to Beyonce’s hit single ‘Crazy In Love’. Parents and kids cheered her on and some even danced a bit with excitement while sitting in their chairs.
The gym was decorated with Afro Unicorn decor—balloons, tablecloths, and napkins had the brown unicorn on them with the Afro puffs celebrating Black girl magic.
“Black girls have to see it to believe it, they have to know that someone that looks like them can accomplish their goals too,” said April Showers. “This is why I show up for events like this.”
She wants to help motivate them to go beyond what their normal is, and organizations like Girls Inc. do just that. Showers wants to help mentor them too and help normalize success in the communities they come from while honoring Black beauty.
Karen Morrow’s 7th grader has been a part of the program since she was 5 years old. She said having motivational speakers like Showers Visit Girls Inc. has helped boost her daughter's self-confidence.
“Girls Inc. exposes so many opportunities to her,” said Morrow.
Showers gave away Afro Unicorn gifts—notebooks, rings, lip gloss, etc. to the girls.
“I hope they know how important it is to believe in yourself, that’s the first step to accomplishing whatever it is they plan to do in their life,” said Showers.
Ashley Winters is a Report for America reporter for the St. Louis American.
