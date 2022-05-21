In some professions, the pandemic caused business to slow or even stop. Comedian Donnell Rawlings has had the opposite experience.
Rawlings has remained booked and busy with various gigs, allowing him to continue connecting with his audience.
Rawlings returns to St. Louis and takes the stage at Helium Comedy Club for four shows over two nights on May 20 and 21. The Washington D.C.-born funny man has a lot of love for the Gateway City. He joked he enjoys coming to St. Louis to “keep Nelly out of trouble.” He also appreciates the city’s good eats and rich music culture.
“I’m looking forward to having toasted ravioli and Imo’s when I touch down,” Rawlings said. “There’s an area downtown I’ve been [to] that has a lot of live bands that perform on out-door patios that I like. I like the vibe of the city and its music history.”
For decades it’s been common knowledge in the entertainment world that St. Louis isn’t an easy city to please. Many entertainers, comedians especially, have been vocal about the city being home to a tough crowd. However, Rawlings has always received lots of genuine love in St. Louis.
“When I first got my start in D.C. [St. Louis]... was one of the first gigs I did out of town,” Rawlings said. “ When you first start, you’re testing out what works, [and] for people to see what you’re made of. I’ve been doing this for more than 25 years, and I think the people who come to my shows genuinely want to see me and show support.”
Rawlings said fans who’ve never been to one of his shows can expect a vibe that’s honest and unedited.
“I don’t adhere to cancel culture,” Rawlings said. “I don’t take advantage of my freedom of speech, but at the same time, I do value it.”
A joke can be too soon for some audience members, but it can never be too soon to be fodder for a comedian.
A few weeks ago comedian Dave Chappelle, a frequent collaborator with Rawlings, was accosted on stage during his set at the Hollywood Bowl by 23-year-old Isaiah Lee, who was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. That came almost two months from the day actor Will Smith walked on stage and slapped presenter and comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars. Rawlings said neither of the incidents will change his approach to his jokes.
“I’ve always been a person that was very observant to my surroundings because I know how people can get people, they want to react with their emotions,” Rawlings said. “Since I’m not tied to any corporations or networks, I will smack you if you come on stage.”
Rawlings has acted in an array of television shows and movies, but one of his most famous roles is the character ‘Ashy Larry’ from “The Chappelle Show.” He said he doesn’t mind when people still mention his character.
“That character has a major effect on pop culture,” Rawlings said. “To be a part of history like that for generations and more generations being introduced to it makes me excited to be part of that legacy.”
These days Rawlings keeps himself busy with his podcast, “The Donnell Rawlings Show,” consistent acting jobs, sold-out standup appearances, upcoming comedy specials and being a father.
He said he’s been preparing himself for all he juggles in his daily life. “The things that are happening for me right now people wanna believe that it happened overnight, but this has been a process of over 25 years,” Rawlings said. “Every year I do something I tell myself, ‘okay, if you do this, this is what will happen next year. If you do this, [this] is gonna happen after that.’ Nothing is surprising to me.”
When up-and-coming comedians ask him for advice he always suggests they don’t ask for guidance but instead rely on their stage presence and skill set to help them progress. He also added after bombing a set to not get discouraged but instead “go harder.”
“You need to quit if you’re gonna cry if no one’s laughing,” Rawlings said. “I always tell people to go hard or go home. It doesn’t matter what experience you have in life, whether it’s good or bad, it prepares you for your next experience.”
To purchase tickets to Rawlings’ shows at Helium this weekend, visit the website at https://st-louis.heliumcomedy.com/shows/167568.
Visit Rawlings’ website, https://www.donnellrawlings.com for more information.
