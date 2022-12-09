The Arts and Education Council is preparing for its 2023 St. Louis Arts Awards on Jan. 30, 2023 and the organization will also celebrate 60 years of service in February.
A&E hosted a reception last month where 25 artists, organizations and individuals were announced as honorees including lifetime achievers Barbara Berner, St. Louis Children’s Choirs artistic director and CEO; Judy Best, artistic director at Best Dance & Talent Center; and Dr. Eugene B. Redmond, Emeritus Professor of English SIUE and poet laureate.
“All the amazing artists, art representatives, and supporters of the arts know that we are so proud of you and we honor you,” said Lyah LeFlore, CEO and president of A&E.
Lois Conley, founder and executive director of The Griot Museum of Black History will be honored with the Art Innovator award along with Maria Ellis, music educator and choral conductor.
“It's a wonderful experience especially when you’re among people who do the same kinds of things that you do and they take time to recognize your work,” Conley said.
Arts veteran Suzanne Palmer, Director of Fine Arts at Normandy Collaborative Schools, is recipient of Art Educator of the Year: Legacy. Palmer’s expertise ranges from kindergarten to high school. She worked with Saint Louis Public Schools for ten years and has worked with Normandy for 25 years.
“I tell my parents and students if you want to be a star, come through my classroom, and I’ll do my best to make you a success if that’s what you want,” Palmer said.
The awards celebration is also seeking sponsors to recognize two tables for educators and teachers in light of the recent Central Visual Performing Arts High School fatal shooting.
“The name of our organization is Arts and Education Council, I need all of you to cast the net to your server to your network cause this year we are making two tables special for teachers and educators,” LeFlore said.
The 2023 St. Louis Arts Awards is Monday, Jan. 30, 2023 at Chase Park Plaza Hotel. A reception begins at 5 p.m. with the dinner, awards, and entertainment at 6:30 p.m. An after-show party will follow the ceremony at 9 p.m. The dress code is formal, with the theme The Great Gatsby meets The Cotton Club.
“This is an opportunity to celebrate the best and brightest people in organizations that inspire us all on a daily basis, [who work] to make St. Louis a beautiful, enriching place to live, learn and play,” LeFlore said.
For tickets, information, and a full list of honorees, visit https://keeparthappening.org/.
