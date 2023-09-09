Trumpeter Keyon Harrold will be bringing “no place like home” energy when he plays St. Louis when he joins dozens of music’s heavy hitters as part of the roster for Music At The Intersection this weekend at the Grand Center.
Shedrick Mitchell, who also has his own Music At The Intersection set, will be playing keys for the set that features Pharoah Monch & Stout. East St. Louis’ own Charles Haynes will be on drums. Lamar Harris and Scooter Brown are aiding Harrold.
“It’s going to be a St. Louis family affair and it’s going to be good vibes,” Harrold said.
The Grammy Award-winner’s new album Foreverland will be released on the Concord Jazz label in January. But thanks to Music At The Intersection, his hometown will be among the first to see selections from the album performed in concert.
“I’m excited that I get a chance to play that stuff live at home and get the vibe – from real people with real feelings who have known me forever,” Harrold said. “I’m excited to share, and just feel the love – and give the love –and appreciation for the long road that I have been traveling.”
Though a classically-trained jazz trumpeter, Harrold’s name has been synonymous with hip hop over the past 20-plus years. He has established himself through his collaborations with some of the biggest names in the genre – Jay Z, Nas and Common to name a few. As a product of “the hip hop generation,” he’s also excited to be bringing those elements to the stage for his set on Saturday, September 9 from 7 p.m. – 8:15 p.m. under the Big Top.
“It’s the 50th year of hip hop and I am bringing Pharoah Monch with me – who is a legend,” Harrold said. “I am bringing Stout with me. We are going to merge the worlds – hip hop meets jazz.”
Harrold considers it one of his appointed duties as an artist to reflect his influences by merging the genres. And it is a responsibility he doesn’t take for granted.
“This music is important to me – and the vibrations are important to me,” Harrold said. “Hip hop has changed the world. It is such a global phenomenon that people are linked together because of this music.”
It is an honor for him to play a role in introducing new genres to new audiences by way of his “jazz immersed in hip hop” musical sensibilities.
“Some people’s interface is going to be hip hop, and some people’s interface is going to be something else,” Harrold said. “They get a chance to learn what it is that I love about jazz and I get a chance to take the people who only love jazz into another world that they don’t know in hip hop.”
Pushing boundaries is almost a prerequisite for jazz musicians. Harrold creates and performs with that in mind. “From its origins, jazz has been one of those things where if it doesn’t keep evolving, it dies,” Harrold said.
His new album reflects his evolution as an artist. The first single “Find Your Peace,” drops September 7 and features Common and Jean Baylor of The Baylor Project. But there is another male voice harmonizing with Baylor on the chorus of the song that listeners might not be able to instantly identify. It is Harrold.
“The time had come for me to create the next narrative for who I am as an artist and a musician,” Harrold said of his new album – and him branching out as a vocalist. “It’s a vulnerability. And it was the next progression of my artistry – and saying the things that I wanted to say and saying the things I have been through and without it being filtered through someone else.”
He feels blessed by the opportunity to express his talents beyond playing and composing music. As the title of his first single explicitly states, he is focused on peace.
“I’m there right now,” Harrold said. “And I am trying to usher that peace into as many people as I possibly can. Through my trumpet, through my vocals, through whatever is possible. I am an artist who is willing to take people higher, in whatever form they need to be taken.”
Music At The Intersection will take place September 9 – September 10 and feature more than 50 artists on four stages in the heart of Grand Center Arts District. Keyon Harrold with Pharoah Monch & Stout will play under the Big Top on Saturday, September 9 from 7 p.m. – 8:15 p.m.
The festival is presented by the Kranzberg Arts Foundation in partnership with the Steward Family Foundation and The Regional Arts Commission. For tickets and/or additional information regarding the lineup and stage locations, visit www.musicattheintersection.org.
